Evogen Nutrition Takes a Deep Dive to Optimize Health with new Omega Supplement

Evogen Nutrition, a sports nutrition and supplementation leader, launches a highly potent omega-3 fish oil product to help optimize health.

IRVING, Texas, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fat has been a macronutrient under fire for many years, yet research clearly shows how important healthy fat can be to a diet. Unfortunately, most Americans fall short of the recommended intake due to a lack of fish in their diet. Whether you're a fan of fish or not, omega-3 fatty acids, such as EPA and DHA, are essential to a healthy diet and shouldn't be neglected. A deficiency in healthy fats can lead to several health risks.

For those who avoid fish altogether or keep their intake to a minimum, Hany Rambod, Founder and CEO of Evogen Nutrition, has found a way to help solve your omega-3 deficiencies and improve your overall health through the launch of their potent and powerful new omega-3 fatty acid supplement — Evogen Omega. This omega-3 supplement contains 1,200mg of EPA and 900mg of DHA per serving.

"I've been using fish oil for years to support my own heart and brain health and wanted something with a higher potency but without the fish taste or fish burps. This led me to formulate Evogen Omega. Focusing on the quality of your nutrition isn't only for elite athletes. Everyone should be working towards preventing deficiencies that can negatively affect their health, functioning, and performance.

"Lacking essential healthy fats can disrupt the production of key hormones and create health issues that affect not only performance but quality of life. We've sourced the highest quality ingredients when formulating Evogen Omega, and I'm confident that this product can help support heart and brain health, performance, and overall wellness. I can't wait for you to try it!" says Rambod.

With the launch of Evogen Omega, users can fill nutrient gaps due to low consumption of foods that contain helpful and healthy fatty acids. A diet deficient in omega-3 fatty acids does not align with a healthy heart and brain — two crucial organs in the body. Evogen Omega provides adequate amounts of key ingredients like DHA and EPA to help reduce inflammation, support heart and brain health, and provide optimal functioning and performance.

Evogen Omega is available now at http://www.EvogenNutrition.com. Get yours today to help optimize your overall health and performance!

About Evogen Nutrition

Evogen Nutrition, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a rapidly expanding, healthy lifestyle sports nutrition company that designs and creates a cutting-edge line of nutritional supplements. Founded and led by world-class trainer Hany Rambod, Evogen's elite products appeal to all categories of an active lifestyle, including muscle building, weight loss, and general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen. The foundation of Evogen's nutritional protocols is based on the world-famous FST-7 physique training system invented by Rambod. Evogen Nutrition is sold in over 60 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.EvogenNutrition.com.

