Vibe Growth Corporation Showcases its Premium Indoor-Grown Cannabis Infused Pre-Rolls and High Potency Distillate Carts at Hall of Flowers Event

Vibe debuts its versatile range of products; including infused pre-rolls, indoor-grown cannabis strains, and high-potency distillate carts at the Hall of Flowers trade show in Santa Rosa, California.

Santa Rosa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Vibe Growth Corporation VIBE VBSCF (FSE: A061) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis enterprise operating under the iconic Vibe By California brand presented its diverse Hype Cannabis Co. product line at the Hall of Flowers event in Santa Rosa, California this week. The company presented its new line of infused pre-rolls and high-potency distillate carts showcasing its premium indoor-grown cannabis cultivars.

Source: Image provided by Hype Cannabis Co.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7473/164965_09bb1aa2f431da6f_002full.jpg

"We are thrilled to offer our customers additional convenient and potent options for their cannabis needs," said Calvin Yee, of Vibe. "Our diverse product lineup, including infused pre-rolls, premium indoor-grown cannabis strains, and high potency distillate carts, has been developed with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring a consistent and delightful experience."

The high THC-infused pre-rolls offer cannabis enthusiasts an effortless and enjoyable way to experience the finest marijuana strains. These pre-rolls simplify the process of preparing cannabis and are meticulously crafted to provide a consistent, enjoyable, and convenient experience without compromising quality. The product lineup features a diverse range of strains and showcases premium indoor-grown cannabis cultivars, including Apple Fritter, Zlurpee, Mac #1, Gelato #33, Zkittles OG, Georgia Pie, Blueberry Muffin and Biscotti Pancakes. The company has its full line of California-grown and cultivated cannabis products including premium indoor-grown flower, concentrates, distillate cartridges, diamond-infused products, and distillate-infused items.

In addition, Vibe is presenting its new line of high-potency distillate carts, designed for customers who desire both a delectable taste and a deliberate high. These carts are made with the highest quality ingredients, ensuring maximum potency and terpenes. The distillate carts come in a wide variety of flavors and are crafted using a state-of-the-art distillation process, which removes impurities and unwanted compounds for a pure and potent experience.

The Hall of Flowers event was a success for the Company and is a must-attend trade show for the cannabis industry, uniting top brands, dispensaries, cultivators, and manufacturers to present their latest cannabis products and technologies.

Vibe is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and the best possible customer service, focusing on innovation and sustainable growing practices. The Company continues to introduce product offerings that lead cannabis industry trends and consistently deliver the experiences cannabis consumer's demand.

For those who were not able to attend the event, we encourage you to reach out to our company for more information. Our team is excited to share details about our latest products.

