Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Dividend by $0.02 to $0.42 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles

    • GAAP net income of $0.46 per diluted common share
    • Distributable earnings1 of $0.62 per diluted common share, well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 68% payout ratio
    • Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.42 per share; a $0.02 per share, or 5% increase, representing an annualized dividend of $1.68 per share
    • Strong liquidity position with ~$785 million in cash and liquidity and ~$560 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.64% over benchmark rates2
    • Agency loan originations of $1.09 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$28.91 billion, up 3%
    • Structured loan originations of $268.0 million and a portfolio of ~$13.64 billion
    • Issued $95 million of 7.75% senior notes primarily to repay existing 8.00% debt
    • Announced a $50 million share repurchase program; repurchased ~ $37 million to date at an average price of $10.53 per share, or a 17% discount to book value

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $84.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $64.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $122.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, compared to $92.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

    Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)  
    Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Fannie Mae $ 795,021   $ 1,174,827  
FHA     148,940     19,658  
Freddie Mac   101,332     295,258  
Private Label   41,107     25,629  
SFR-Fixed Rate   5,461     33,800  
Total Originations $ 1,091,861   $ 1,549,172  
         
Total Loan Sales $ 932,699   $ 1,739,069  
         
Total Loan Commitments $ 1,500,110   $ 1,523,069  
         

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Agency Business generated revenues of $80.4 million, compared to $95.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $13.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.72%, compared to $22.7 million and 1.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $18.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.23% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $17.1 million and 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022.  

At March 31, 2023, loans held-for-sale was $469.6 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $422.0 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company's fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $28.91 billion at March 31, 2023. Servicing revenue, net was $29.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $45.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $15.4 million.

    Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life
(years)		   UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life
(years)
Fannie Mae   $ 19,508,256 0.495 % 8.0   $ 19,038,124 0.502 % 8.0
Freddie Mac     5,180,607 0.247 % 9.1     5,153,207 0.250 % 9.0
Private Label     2,233,500 0.196 % 7.7     2,074,859 0.185 % 7.6
FHA     1,242,669 0.147 % 19.8     1,155,893 0.149 % 19.5
Bridge     467,881 0.116 % 2.9     301,182 0.125 % 1.7
SFR-Fixed Rate     279,712 0.200 % 5.9     274,764 0.198 % 6.0
Total   $ 28,912,625 0.403 % 8.6   $ 27,998,029 0.411 % 8.6
                 

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan ("loss-sharing obligations") and includes $34.5 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2023. The Company recorded a $2.6 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2023, which included a $1.4 million recovery. At March 31, 2023, the Company's total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $25.3 million, representing 0.13% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

    Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)  
    Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    UPB %   UPB %  
Bridge:              
Multifamily   $ 186,100 70 %   $ 295,451 59 %  
SFR     76,089 28 %     161,580 32 %  
      262,189 98 %     457,031 91 %  
               
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity     5,845 2 %     43,497 9 %  
Total Originations   $ 268,034 100 %   $ 500,528 100 %  
               
Number of Loans Originated     24       50    
               
SFR Commitments   $ 54,350     $ 352,673    
               
Runoff   $ 1,186,649     $ 1,117,806    
               
               
               
    Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)  
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    UPB %   UPB %  
Bridge:              
Multifamily   $ 12,034,638 88 %   $ 12,830,999 89 %  
SFR     982,026 7 %     927,373 6 %  
Other     282,275 2 %     337,682 2 %  
      13,298,939 97 %     14,096,054 98 %  
               
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity     311,819 2 %     324,224 2 %  
SFR Permanent     32,966 < 1 %     35,845 < 1 %  
Total Portfolio   $ 13,643,724 100 %   $ 14,456,123 100 %  
               

At March 31, 2023, the loan and investment portfolio's unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.64 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.60%, compared to $14.56 billion and 8.17% at December 31, 2022. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 8.83% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.42% at December 31, 2022.

The average balance of the Company's loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2023, excluding loan loss reserves, was $14.15 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.94%, compared to $14.83 billion and 8.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in average yield was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $20.5 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2023, the Company's total allowance for loan losses was $153.1 million. The Company had four non-performing loans with a carrying value of $7.7 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million, which was unchanged from December 31, 2022.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2023 was $12.65 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.97% as compared to $13.28 billion and a rate of 6.50% at December 31, 2022.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company's loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2023 was $13.02 billion, as compared to $13.69 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2023 was 6.69%, compared to 5.80% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in average cost was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Markets

The Company issued $95.0 million of 7.75% senior notes due 2026 in a private placement. The Company received proceeds of $93.4 million and used $70.8 million of the proceeds to repurchase its 8.00% senior notes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record on May 19, 2023. The ex-dividend date is May 18, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company's website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 225-9448 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9708 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ123 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 12, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are (888) 566-0179 for domestic callers and (402) 530-9316 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.
  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of May 4, 2023.  
Contact:
 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com      


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
           
      Quarter Ended March 31,
      2023
   2022
       
           
Interest income   $ 327,947     $ 166,698  
Interest expense     219,373       82,559  
  Net interest income     108,574       84,139  
           
Other revenue:        
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     14,589       1,656  
Mortgage servicing rights     18,458       15,312  
Servicing revenue, net     29,565       21,054  
Property operating income     1,381       295  
Gain on derivative instruments, net     4,223       17,386  
Other income, net     4,882       3,200  
  Total other revenue     73,098       58,903  
           
Other expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits     42,399       42,025  
Selling and administrative     13,623       14,548  
Property operating expenses     1,383       535  
Depreciation and amortization     2,624       1,983  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)     3,177       (662 )
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)     22,517       2,358  
  Total other expenses     85,723       60,787  
           
Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes
     95,949       82,255
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       (1,350 )
Income from equity affiliates     14,326       7,212  
Provision for income taxes     (8,029 )     (8,188 )
           
Net income     102,246       79,929  
           
Preferred stock dividends     10,342       9,056  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     7,585       6,816  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 84,319     $ 64,057  
           
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.47     $ 0.42  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.46     $ 0.40  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
  Basic     181,116,674       153,420,238  
  Diluted     214,910,974       185,431,404  
           
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.40     $ 0.37  
           


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
               
          March 31,   December 31,
          2023   2022
          (Unaudited)    
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 774,544   $ 534,357
Restricted cash     704,844     713,808
Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $153,077 and $132,559)     13,430,985     14,254,674
Loans held-for-sale, net     469,602     354,070
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net     396,634     401,471
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $5,025 and $3,153)     153,888     156,547
Investments in equity affiliates     77,641     79,130
Due from related party     113,105     77,419
Goodwill and other intangible assets     94,896     96,069
Other assets     372,085     371,440
  Total assets   $ 16,588,224   $ 17,038,985
               
Liabilities and Equity:        
Credit and repurchase facilities   $ 3,650,876   $ 3,841,814
Securitized debt     7,508,472     7,849,270
Senior unsecured notes     1,409,899     1,385,994
Convertible senior unsecured notes     281,046     280,356
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities     143,322     143,128
Due to related party     12,481     12,350
Due to borrowers     59,281     61,237
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations     59,757     57,168
Other liabilities     305,633     335,789
  Total liabilities     13,430,767     13,967,106
               
Equity:        
  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:        
    Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares        
    authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:     633,684     633,684
      Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares        
      6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares        
      6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares        
      6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares        
    Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 183,821,003        
      and 178,230,522 shares issued and outstanding     1,838     1,782
    Additional paid-in capital     2,278,287     2,204,481
    Retained earnings     107,697     97,049
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity     3,021,506     2,936,996
               
Noncontrolling interest     135,951     134,883
Total equity     3,157,457     3,071,879
               
Total liabilities and equity   $ 16,588,224   $ 17,038,985
               

 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                   
      Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
                   
      Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Other /
Eliminations (1) 		  Consolidated
                   
Interest income   $ 317,376   $ 10,571     $ -     $ 327,947  
Interest expense     214,894     4,479       -       219,373  
  Net interest income     102,482     6,092       -       108,574  
                   
Other revenue:                
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net     -     14,589       -       14,589  
Mortgage servicing rights     -     18,458       -       18,458  
Servicing revenue     -     44,981       -       44,981  
Amortization of MSRs     -     (15,416 )     -       (15,416 )
Property operating income     1,381     -       -       1,381  
Gain on derivative instruments, net     -     4,223       -       4,223  
Other income, net     1,908     2,974       -       4,882  
  Total other revenue     3,289     69,809       -       73,098  
                   
Other expenses:                
Employee compensation and benefits     15,641     26,758       -       42,399  
Selling and administrative     6,711     6,912       -       13,623  
Property operating expenses     1,383     -       -       1,383  
Depreciation and amortization     1,451     1,173       -       2,624  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)     -     3,177       -       3,177  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)     20,645     1,872       -       22,517  
  Total other expenses     45,831     39,892       -       85,723  
                   
Income before income from equity affiliates, and income taxes     59,940     36,009       -       95,949
                   
Income from equity affiliates     14,326     -       -       14,326  
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes     429     (8,458 )     -       (8,029 )
                   
Net income     74,695     27,551       -       102,246  
                   
Preferred stock dividends     10,342     -       -       10,342  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     -     -       7,585       7,585  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 64,353   $ 27,551     $ (7,585 )   $ 84,319  
                   
(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.  
                   


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
                 
  March 31, 2023
  Structured
Business		   Agency
Business		   Consolidated
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 405,596   $ 368,948   $ 774,544
Restricted cash   702,360     2,484     704,844
Loans and investments, net   13,430,985     -     13,430,985
Loans held-for-sale, net   -     469,602     469,602
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net   -     396,634     396,634
Securities held-to-maturity, net   -     153,888     153,888
Investments in equity affiliates   77,641     -     77,641
Goodwill and other intangible assets   12,500     82,396     94,896
Other assets   413,846     71,344     485,190
Total assets $ 15,042,928   $ 1,545,296   $ 16,588,224
           
Liabilities:          
Debt obligations $ 12,571,630   $ 421,985   $ 12,993,615
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations   -     59,757     59,757
Other liabilities   268,048     109,347     377,395
Total liabilities $ 12,839,678   $ 591,089   $ 13,430,767
           


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
       
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 84,319     $ 64,057  
       
Adjustments:      
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   7,585       6,816  
Income from mortgage servicing rights   (18,458 )     (15,312 )
Deferred tax provision (benefit)   3,164       (1,720 )
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs   18,723       27,669  
Depreciation and amortization   4,295       2,569  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       1,350  
Provision for credit losses, net   23,704       1,696  
Gain on derivative instruments, net   (7,051 )     (298 )
Stock-based compensation   5,901       6,092  
       
Distributable earnings (1) $ 122,182     $ 92,919  
       
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.62     $ 0.55  
       
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)   197,680,616       170,363,021  
       
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
 
(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,230,358 and 15,068,383 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.
 
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.
 
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings (net of any tax impact), deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.
 
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.
 
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

