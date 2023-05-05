Greeley, Colo., Goes Live with Cityworks Asset Management System, Implemented by Woolpert

This implementation streamlines work management and gathers data to support decision-making for the management and operations of the city’s Water and Sewer utilities.

GREELEY, Colo. (May 5, 2023) — The city of Greeley, Colo., has gone live with its Cityworks Asset Management System (AMS), implemented by Woolpert. The implementation provides an enterprise-wide platform for managing assets through system-based activity, cost, and document tracking for the Greeley Water and Sewer Department. The department includes two water treatment plants, a water reclamation or wastewater treatment plant, and nine water reservoirs. The growing city of more than 100,000, located 60 miles northeast of Denver, treats and distributes nearly 9 billion gallons of water over 500 million miles of pipeline annually.

This implementation is a key initiative that supports the citywide Asset Management Vision and Asset Management Plan developed with Woolpert. The Asset Management Plan provides a framework for strategically approaching asset operation and maintenance decisions in a proactive fashion. Woolpert Program Director Jeff Pesler said, prior to developing this plan, each city department employed independent work management systems with different capabilities, workflows, and requirements.

“We were originally hired to do an AMS implementation for Greeley’s Water and Sewer Department, but during negotiations, it became clear that the city had greater asset management aspirations,” Pesler said. “So, we worked with them to architect an asset management program that provides a structured and strategic approach to making data-driven decisions that make the most of capital and operating budgets.”

The plan informed the design and configuration of Cityworks AMS for the Water and Sewer Department, which was deployed to approximately 120 users across distribution, collection, non-potable, high mountain reservoir, water treatment, and water reclamation divisions. Woolpert, drawing on its wet utility expertise and geospatial data capabilities, also developed vertical GIS schemas for department plants and created dashboards to visualize the alignment of strategies, metrics, and performance.

“Greeley did it the right way. Instead of going and buying a shiny new toy, they invested in a foundational plan. The Asset Management Plan defines the purpose for all the transactional data tracking and analysis that occurs in the software,” Pesler said. “We will continue to support Greeley and make sure that they are able to get over the early hurdles of working with a new system, but we also aim to help them become as self-sufficient as possible.”

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.



