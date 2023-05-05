Minnesota Ag in the Classroom to Offer Summer Teacher Tours

Minnesota educators looking for unique summer professional development opportunities need look no further than Minnesota Ag in the Classroom’s (MAITC) Summer Teacher Tours. Four tours will be offered this June and July in different regions of the state, providing educators with multiple options to experience Minnesota agriculture in action.

“From touring a turkey farm to adventuring in the North Woods, this year’s Summer Teacher Tours are sure to provide a number of memorable agricultural experiences for educators to bring back to their classrooms,” said Sue Knott, Minnesota Ag in the Classroom Education Specialist. “We look forward to showing how agriculture can be used to help teach core concepts in science, social studies, language arts, math, and nutrition in new, engaging ways.”

The four tours being offered this summer include:

A Day in the Life of a Farmer (June 20): This tour offers the opportunity to explore different teams that a farmer relies on to do their job well, including financing, equipment selection, and ethanol production. The day ends with time for connection at a local winery.

It’s a Mystery Tour! (June 21): This tour will showcase the unique and diverse parts of north central Minnesota. Be ready for hands-on experiences and a little cruise to wrap up your adventures in what many call the North Woods.

Finding Food for All (July 12): We all know that everyone needs access to healthy, affordable, and safe food, but what happens when that access is made difficult or taken away? Join MAITC on a visit with Second Harvest Heartland and Open Cupboard to learn how nonprofit organizations keep their communities fed.

Harvest of the Month (July 20): This farm to fork teacher tour will allow educators to gain first-hand knowledge and experience with every step of the farm to school process. Attendees will meet third-generation turkey farmers at Ferndale Market, see how animal proteins are processed at Lorenz Meats, and dig into fruit and veggie production at Waxwing Produce Farm.

Tours are open to any K-12 educator, regardless of previous agriculture knowledge or experience. The registration deadline is June 1.

For further details on each tour and to register, visit the Summer Teacher Tour webpage.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us