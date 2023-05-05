Attorney General Paxton released the following statement on the violence at the Texas State Capitol and the assault of a state trooper:

“This week, a state trooper was assaulted in the Texas Capitol by an individual who participated in a demonstration by transgender activists who were attempting to disrupt the proceedings of the Texas House of Representatives. The individual was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disturbing a public meeting. The individual was then booked into the Travis County jail. Within hours, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza dropped the charges. Jose Garza is a rogue District Attorney who is endangering the safety of law enforcement officers by signaling that violence against them will not be punished as long as an assailant shares Garza’s extremist political views. His contempt for the law risks encouraging more violent acts, especially against law enforcement officers and legislators. Garza’s indifference to political violence is a threat to public safety and an attempt to intimidate those who disagree with his extremist agenda. I encourage the Legislature to act swiftly to rein in rogue prosecutors like Mr. Garza to protect the public. Furthermore, the Texas House should demonstrate that they will not be intimidated and immediately pass Senate Bill 14 to ban acts of child abuse such as so-called ‘gender transitioning’ surgical procedures and prescribing puberty-blocking drugs for minors.”