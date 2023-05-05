Chantell Brandt, Executive Coach of Fierce, Talks with Edward J. Beltran, of Pulse Experience Podcast

Chantell Brandt and Edward J. Beltran on Fostering Conversations About Workplace Stress Amid Global Crisis - Mission Matters Podcast Agency

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, CA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle, Wash.-based expert coach Chantell Brandt, the Executive Coach of Pulse by Fierce, with Seattle, Wash.-based leading podcaster and Pulse by Fierce CEO Edward J. Beltran discuss helping companies reduce and manage employee stress and burnout through patented technology, breakthrough research in stress management, interactive content and coaching.

Chantell Brandt and Edward J. Beltran will discuss how Pulse is fast becoming the “FitBit” of the corporate world. The Pulse app monitors an individual’s Heart Rate Variability (HRV) to provide a stress score that can then connect to the person’s calendar and GPS data. On each episode of the Pulse Experience, Beltran and Brandt will highlight a specific Pulse user and their experience and journey toward stronger well-being, providing listeners with valuable insights on how they can tackle their own struggles at home and at work.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Edward J. Beltran with Chantell Brandt on your favorite podcast channel.

In this podcast, the host covers:

What has a person experienced in their life before they utilized biometrics?

What are some world approaches and solutions that are easily implemented to tackle your toughest challenges and create a better life and sense of well-being?

How self-awareness affects the response and movement into action?

How does someone’s body respond to stress when utilizing the Pulse app tools?

How does the way people communicate and engage impact stress and mental health?

How is communication in the workplace critical to overcoming barriers?

How can the Pulse app help people to connect with others who offer support and guidance?

How does workplace stress and burnout have a direct effect on productivity?





About Pulse by Fierce

To learn more about Pulse by Fierce, visit https://pulsebyfierce.com/.

Inquiries: press@fierceinc.com

Media Communications

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Pulse Experience Podcast.

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Media contact and published by KISS PR az@kisspr.com

Attachment