Bill of Rights Institute Seeks Nominations for National Civics Teacher of the Year
Nationwide contest will honor the vital role of America’s civics teachers in helping students live the ideals of a free and just society.ARLINGTON, VA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As America celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week from May 8-12, the Bill of Rights Institute is ensuring that our nation’s civics teachers get the recognition they deserve.
The Bill of Rights Institute today announced the launch of its inaugural National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.
Students, parents, community members, and fellow educators can now nominate and honor outstanding civics teachers in their local communities.
One teacher will take home a $5,000 grand prize and the title of National Civics Teacher of the Year.
“Civics teachers help provide our students with valuable foundational knowledge and citizenship skills that last a lifetime,” said Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb. “Through the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, we hope to shine a light on the important work civics teachers perform each day on behalf of our students, our communities, and our country.”
Civics teachers in grades 6-12 are eligible to receive the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award. All nominated teachers will be asked to submit a short essay describing how they equip students to live the ideals of a free and just society.
Ten finalists will be announced in August at the start of the 2023-2024 school year—and the National Civics Teacher of the Year will be crowned on Constitution Day on Sept. 17, 2023.
The National Civics Teacher of the Year will win a $5,000 prize and all remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
Nominations for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award are open now and due by June 30, 2023.
To nominate a civics teacher for the award, visit https://billofrightsinstitute.org/national-civics-teacher-of-the-year
The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students.
Kevin Hart, Vice President of Communications
Bill of Rights Institute
khart@mybri.org