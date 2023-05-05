Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) Announces Executive Director

Ashley M. Powell, SCRC Executive Director

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) announced the hiring of its first Executive Director, Ashley M. Powell. Ms. Powell, a governance and policy expert with a decade of public sector experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in community and consensus building, placemaking, and policy administration to this new role.

Most recently, Ms. Powell served as Assistant County Administrator and Deputy County Supervisor for Richland and Berkeley counties, respectively. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from Clemson University and a Master of Urban Design from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She was named one of Columbia Business Monthly’s Best and Brightest and is an Ambassador for the South Carolina Ports Authority.

"We are thrilled to have Ashley Powell join SCRC as Executive Director," said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, SCRC Federal Co-Chair. "Her proven leadership and extensive experience in local government and community development make her the ideal person to help move the Commission forward as we work to enhance economic opportunities and improve the quality of life in the seven-state region."

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the talented team of professionals dedicated to facilitating the mission of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission,” said Ms. Powell. “I look forward to leveraging my experiences and expertise to drive equitable and sustainable growth to improve the lives of the residents across our region.”

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that help create jobs, grow communities and improve the lives of those who reside in the 428 counties of the seven-state region.