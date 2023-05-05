U.S. Surplus Lines Insurance Market: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

U.S. Surplus Lines Insurance Market : Key Drivers, Restrains, And Opportunities and Their Impact Analysis

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Surplus Lines Insurance Market by Coverage (General Business Liability Insurance, Allied Lines Insurance, Fire Insurance, Inland Marine Insurance, Commercial Multi-Peril Insurance, Commercial Auto Insurance, and Others), Distribution Model (Retail Agents, Wholesalers, and Others), and Application (Commercial and Personal): Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The U.S. surplus lines insurance market size was valued at $52.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $125.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6908

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S. surplus lines insurance market based on coverage, distribution model, and application.

Based on coverage, the general business liability insurance segment held the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the inland marine segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution model, the wholesaler segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the retail agents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquire For More Details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6908

Based on application, the commercial segment contributed the highest share, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the personal segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. surplus lines insurance market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the U.S. surplus lines insurance market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the U.S. surplus lines insurance market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

U.S. Surplus Lines Insurance Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Coverage

General Business Liability Insurance

Allied Lines Insurance

Fire Insurance

Inland Marine Insurance

Commercial Multi-Peril Insurance

Commercial Auto Insurance

Others

BY DISTRIBUTION MODEL

Retail Agents

Wholesalers

Others

By Application

Commercial

Personal

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6908

Key Market Players AXA, American International Group, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Lloyd's, Markel Corporation, Nationwide Group, ProSight Global, Inc., Swiss Re, Zurich American Insurance Company

More Reports:

Mobile Banking Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-banking-market

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/direct-carrier-billing-platform-market

Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-digital-remittance-market

RegTech Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/regtech-market

UAE Core Banking Solutions Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uae-core-banking-solutions-market-A10153



