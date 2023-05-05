Zyter Health and Casenet TruCare Introduce New Brand, Representing the Organization's Continued Dedication to Value-Based Care

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter Health, a cloud-based telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring company, and Casenet TruCare, an enterprise care management platform, are rebranding to Zyter|TruCare. At the heart of the rebranding is the organization’s continued dedication to value-based care.

“Over the last several years, we’ve built a diverse portfolio of industry-leading products to help payers, providers, and public health organizations manage value-based care,” states Kevin Riley , the company’s President & Chief Executive Officer. "The transition to Zyter|TruCare more strongly aligns with our vision and goal to deliver care from anywhere, at any time, and within risk-based arrangements. Our rebranding strategy further positions Zyter|TruCare as a future shaper in value-based care, but it is also about much more," Riley continues, "it also reflects the strength and expertise of our people.”

After the recent acquisition of Casenet TruCare in 2020, coupled with its own organic innovation and evolution, the Zyter Health platform has become the most advanced value-based care solution on the market. Their world-class care and case management, disease management, and utilization management software solutions have been used by top health plans for over 20 years. In addition, many health systems rely on Zyter’s telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions to drive care into the home. The combined platform, which currently serves 35 million health plan members in the United States, has evolved to include Population Health, Virtual Health, and Connected Health.

Zyter|TruCare is also introducing a new brand identity to complement its name change. It includes an updated logo and color palette that’s indicative of the bold new direction of the company. The company has already started sharing its new identity with its global workforce, on social media and through a new website, zyter.com.

About Zyter|TruCare ™

Zyter|TruCare offers purpose-built software and services for payers, providers, and public health organizations to manage value-based care delivered to anyone, from anywhere, at any time. Our solutions deliver on our promise of consumer-centered care by empowering people to take control over their health and well-being through three main offerings:

A Population Health solution that combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

A Virtual Health solution that extends our Population Health offering with Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and omnichannel Communication capabilities on a single platform.

A Connected Health EDI offering that orchestrates secure, bidirectional, and API-enabled healthcare data between healthcare systems and stakeholders directly into their workflows and within their applications.

