Mitigate The Increasingly Regular and Emerging Data Privacy Concerns and Synthetic Identity Fraud with Data Safeguard

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) Published White Paper on Data Safeguard. Restrictions on data privacy have become more significant during the previous four years. Using and disclosing personal data is causing consumers more and more concern, and trust is a key element. A Salesforce survey found that 48% of respondents said the epidemic's misuse of personal data had made them lose faith in companies. Data privacy laws are fast emerging worldwide to safeguard consumers as society becomes more technologically dependent and people worry more about personal privacy.

Data Privacy in 2023- The Need of the Hour

This year, the regulatory emphasis on data, which peaked in 2022, is anticipated to intensify. Recently, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration released privacy certification standards, and most recently, the Indian government released a draught of its data protection law, which is expected to be voted on in 2023. We might expect more from these nations and data rules from other nations like Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, and Japan.

Companies are learning novel methods to apply the data they amass to function more efficiently, manage risks, enhance customer services, develop and support new business models, and other purposes, in part thanks to advances in artificial intelligence analytics. Security of data is more crucial than ever. The average data breach cost across ASEAN nations is approximately USD 2.87 million, according to a recent IBM analysis. In addition to technical costs, the researchers also took into account legal and regulatory expenses, customer attrition, brand equity loss, and a drag on employee productivity. Priority must be given to the irreparable harm to the organization's brand, deteriorating stakeholder confidence, & jeopardizing data privacy. A growing number of companies are discovering that building privacy into their goods and services from the beginning is not only the right thing to do, yet it can be very profitable too.

Privacy-Focused Solutions to Soon Witness a Boom

The development of privacy-conscious technology will follow. There will be a surge in need for privacy-focused products as consumers' worries about their online privacy grow. Examples include private networks (VPNs), encrypted email services, and secure chat software and browsers. It is critical to consider that while these technologies may aid businesses in protecting their data, they are not a cure-all. To protect their data, businesses must be vigilant and take appropriate measures. Additionally, laws are getting stricter. Governments all across the world are starting to act in response to the growing concern over data privacy.

Transparency is Key

More transparency again is also necessary. The trend towards more transparency in data privacy is being driven by the increasing consciousness of the need to safeguard personal information and the requirement for businesses to be more accountable for their data collection and usage practices. In 2023, organizations will become more transparent about their data practices by giving people more control over their data. People should be able to view, edit, or delete the personal information and choose not to participate in certain data collection practices. Customers and businesses benefit equally from this since it fosters trust and a sense of transparency and responsibility.

Data Breaches becoming Increasingly Regular

For businesses, data breaches have substantial and expanding consequences. This is mostly a result of the growing regulatory burden connected with informing people whose data has been compromised. Different jurisdictions both inside & outside of Canada and the US have different notification policies and penalties for businesses that experience a data breach. When a data breach affects one of their customers, businesses must ascertain where the affected customers reside and which regulatory body has jurisdiction.

While specific definitions differ from state to state, breaches of personal, financial, & health data are frequently subject to notification requirements. Businesses that engage in international commerce might have clients in other countries and are required to adhere to a number of criteria. Some businesses would not be able to afford the costs of this procedure, which could include fines from the law, potential compensation for damages, and any associated litigation. Different types of data breaches can significantly harm a company's reputation & financial standing. In addition to legal obligations, a data leak could jeopardize a company's intended sale, as Verizon's recent acquisition of Yahoo demonstrated.

Everyday occurrences in both our professional and personal lives involve data breaches. There is a bidder waiting to profit from any aspect of your identity that has been taken in those unindexed areas of the Internet. To avoid breach fatigue, it is important to know what information to check when breaches happen. However, not every breach in the news is a cause for concern.

Emerging Threat of Synthetic Identity Fraud

A synthetic identity fraud (SIF) profile is essentially a false persona made up of elements of identification, like name, social security number, & address, which are typically derived from real people. In April 2021, the Federal Reserve created the following definition to help banks standardize SIF reporting. Although the definition is straightforward, the process for creating SIF profiles is extremely complicated and calls for automation & machine learning.

Although SIF has some similarities to "conventional" identity theft, this differs fundamentally from earlier forms of financial crime in terms of its history, behavior, and effects. According to our calculations, synthetic ID fraud accounts for 10-15 percent of charge-offs in the distinctive unsecured loan portfolio, making it the fastest-growing type of financial crime in the United States. Recently, fake ID fraud has been reported in other nations as well. In synthetic identity fraud, real information is mixed with fake information to create an identity. The resulting synthetic identity can be used to open false accounts, make fraudulent transactions, and defraud businesses, governments, and financial institutions since it has adequate verifiable information to show authentic.

Increasing SIF Losses

Data breaches can significantly affect a company's productivity and earnings. Employees who have to go through the difficult process to mend a stolen identity or who need to validate the accuracy of their identification should expect to miss six months and 100 to 200 hours of work. This has a significant negative effect on employees' mental health and can cause issues including high levels of personal stress, ongoing anxiety, and unhappiness. Employees can be anxious and cautious about how well they secure the personal information, which would negatively impact the business outcomes for your clients.

Besides, there are several challenges when it comes to measuring SIF.

SIF only works when it is undetected, unlike ransomware, which demands the targeted company's attention.

SIF is a comparatively new infraction, hence there is no official database to record each occurrence.

Criminals have over time used AI and machine learning to make SIF programs harder to detect.

How to Identify Synthetic Fraud?

Compliance professionals should make use of the power they offer to delve deeper, deliver current data, and screen out irrelevant discoveries as artificial intelligence technology & tools improve in completing the identity verification & know your customer checks.

Now the question is, can AI solve this issue?

Massive amounts of data have been used to generate identity profiles using ML and AI, which are then used to identify both anomalous and malicious behavior. AI is being used to regulate the configuration of nearby and damaged systems in order to lessen the propagation and severity of breaches.

Data Safeguard- The Ultimate Savior

An artificial intelligence company called Data Safeguard offers solutions for synthetic fraud and data privacy. Its solutions are enterprise-class, component-modeled, and structurally scaled to satisfy federal, state, and international compliance needs and avert large monetary losses brought on by Frankenstein identities. Their team has worldwide expertise in data privacy, governance, compliance, protection, and confidentiality. They are confident that they can address the Data Privacy and Synthetic Fraud challenges because of their extensive industry experience working for some of the best companies in healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology sectors. They also have expertise in risk management, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and synthetic fraud.

Sudhir Sahu, the CEO and creator of Data Safeguard, is a serial entrepreneur with an IT Engineering & MBA background. He established the business in June 2021. Elliott Lowen, Keertana Suresh, Lee Nocon, Praful Parekh, and Swarnam Dash were Sudhir's co-founders. During the pandemic, when businesses were closing and the economy was not supporting business growth, they started a path that appeared challenging at every turn.

Data Safeguard was created to help large and small businesses alike comply with data privacy laws, avoid costly fines, and stop hackers from collecting PII data pieces and upsetting people's lives. Global fines have reached over $10 billion and are still rising; Data Safeguard is the global response to this global problem.

To shield financial institutions from large losses brought on by fake identities, Sudhir is particularly interested in synthetic fraud solutions. Global damages from synthetic fraud now exceed $1 trillion, and Data Safeguard is the worldwide response to this global problem.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com