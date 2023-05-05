Turf Feeding Systems is Changing the Green Game Reducing Water 50%, Save Cities Thousands of Dollars, & Grow Great Grass
Turf Feeding Systems can reduce water use up to 50% and save thousands of dollars on sports fields, parks, landscapes, and golf coursesKATY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The water crisis has not gone away. Communities are looking for new ways to reduce water and still have green parks, sports fields, and green landscapes. Turf Feeding Systems, a Texas company, brings new products and technologies to reduce water use up to 50% and save communities thousands of dollars.
Their Green for Less maintenance program grows the best green landscapes and great green sports fields, using 50% less water, less labor, and reduces costs significantly.
The Green for Less program is saving sports fields in Eaton Colorado thousands of dollars, saved a million gallons of water on two fields, now they have the Top sports field in all of Colorado, and received the Pioneer Field of Excellence Award in 2022.
Turf Feeding Systems helped Matt Whalen reduce the water use 50%, and save $100,000 at Cheyenne Country Club in Cheyenne Wyoming, and have the best course conditions.
How is that done?
Michael Chaplinsky, the president of Turf Feeding Systems explains, “We change the green game. We bring together fertigation, and the best fertilizers at the best prices. We fertigate, inject fertilizer into irrigation, to treat every drop of water with fertilizer. This makes the water sweet with fertilizer, and grows grass fast, and very efficiently like greenhouse hydroponics.
We partner with Nutrien fertilizer company, the largest fertilkizer company in the world, to supply the best fertilizers at the best prices, delivered to the customer monthly, like Sysco Foods are delivered. This is a total program combining fertigation and fertilizer.
Irrigation is automatic, and fertigation makes the irrigation water sweet with fertilizer, which combines automatic irrigation and automatic fertilizing. This is more accurate and more efficient reducing water and fertilizer.”
Turf Feeding Systems also has many systems on large communities like Austin Ranch development North of Dallas. It is 1,900-acre community that combines homes, apartments, offices, and industrial on rolling hills and trails. The fertigation systems are installed on all the interconnected irrigation systems from two major lakes.
Michael Chaplinsky concludes, “We are launching our program with a large 1,000-acre community development North of Denver. They will impliment our irrigation/fertigation program to all the parks, sports fields, green spaces, as well to all their home owners. This will change how developers look at water and green landscapes.
We are also starting our program with a city in Idaho to install fertigation on their sports fields, golf course and cemetery to help them be always green, reduce water, and maintenance costs. Water is critical to them.
Our program offers the best quality at the best prices. Our fertilizer programs can’t be matched by any dry fertilizer program.
Fort Morgan K12 school sports field is installing our fertigation system at no cost to help them grow great green sports fields. My mission and passions are to help the small towns struggling to be have great green sports fields”.
Turf Feeding Systems is a leader in fertigation systems for golf, sports fields, and landscapes for over 35 years, and has thousands of systems installed across America and worldwide.
Michael Chaplinsky – President/Owner Turf Feeding Systems.
Michael Chaplinsky is an expert in fertigation, irrigation, fertilizers, soil health, and turfgrass agronomy. He has spoken at conferences around the world on fertigation, turfgrass, soil health and irrigation.
He is a leader Green for Less to reduce water, labor and costs for any irrigated area.
