#HealSC Raises Awareness For Mental Health In South Carolina
#HealSC is an initiative by Oceanic Counseling Group to raise mental health awareness.
Our desire is for everyone in South Carolina to have access to the help they need.”COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Oceanic Counseling Group has created an awareness campaign known as #HealSC. The group is using this initiative to drive awareness to mental health conditions, as well as making therapy as accessible as possible. David Haddock, the Chief Executive Officer of Oceanic Counseling Group says, "Our desire is for everyone in South Carolina to have access to the help they need." The group is taking extreme measures to see this vision take place, including investing in new facilities and staffing an on-call therapist who can offer free support to active clients in between their scheduled sessions. In addition, they offer free 15-minute consultations for anyone who is interested in starting therapy. Haddock says, "We just opened a Columbia office in March, and our third Horry County office last week as part of our #HealSC initiative." The #HealSC vision is to open at least one new outpatient mental health office in each major city across South Carolina over the next 3 years. The impact of this expansion plan would create several dozen jobs and treatment for thousands of individuals each year. Haddock says, "This expansion is just the beginning, and does not include the growth of our virtual division, known as SimpleCounselor™, which allows for those beyond driving distance to still receive treatment with HIPAA compliant teletherapy." If someone is still unsure about therapy, or doesn't believe they have a problem, the group offers free online quizzes that are a fun way to learn more about your personal mental health!
— David Haddock, CEO
If anyone would like to be a part of the #HealSC initiative, there are several ways to get involved and raise awareness. In the coming weeks, each of the group's locations will offer free #HealSC wristbands. Haddock says, "The inside of these wristbands discretely contains the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline phone number, so we would encourage taking two with intention of giving one away." Another way the group plans to increase mental health awareness is through #HealSC decals and encouraging everyone to share informative mental health posts on social media.
Getting scheduled with Oceanic Counseling Group is very easy since they accept nearly all major insurances, including Medicaid. Simply call (843) 894-0000 or (803) 393-PTSD (7873) and the Patient Coordinator will help you find a suitable counselor that would fit your needs. You can also submit a form on www.OceanicCounseling.com or even complete the entire scheduling process through texting. Visit the website for more information.
