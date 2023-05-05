Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Bryan County

Bryan County, GA (May 5, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bryan County, Georgia. The Department of Public Safety requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 4, 2023. One man, later identified as Walter Kye Herman, age 29, of Ellabell, Georgia, was killed in the incident and one officer was injured.

Preliminary information indicates that a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer was at a convenience store off highway 280 near I-16 when he witnessed a hit and run nearby. The officer followed the car, driven by Herman, as it was driving away. Herman stopped the car after a short pursuit. The officer approached Herman’s door and spoke with Herman before attempting to place handcuffs on him. Herman sped off while the officer was still reaching inside the car. The officer was dragged about one-tenth of a mile. The car hit a road sign and began to travel off the roadway down a steep embankment. The officer fired his weapon, causing both he and Herman to fall from the car which eventually came to a stop.

Herman died at the scene. The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.