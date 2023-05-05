Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,140 in the last 365 days.

Remote Monitoring and IoT Solutions Provider for Generators, Gas Pipelines, & Industrial Assets, Acorn Energy, Hosts Q1 Investor Call, Thursday, May 11th at 11am ET

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment, through its OmniMetrix subsidiary, will host its Q1 conference call on Thurs., May 11th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will review Acorn’s Q1’23 results, its outlook and host a Q&A session for investors. Results will be released that morning before the market opens.

Conference Call & Replay Details  
Date/Time: Thursday, May 11th at 11:00 am ET
Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)
Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here
Questions can also be submitted via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com
   

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, serving tens of thousands of customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support by enrolled back-up generators. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used by cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities, in addition to residential back-up generators.

Follow us:   Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
acfn@catalyst-ir.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Remote Monitoring and IoT Solutions Provider for Generators, Gas Pipelines, & Industrial Assets, Acorn Energy, Hosts Q1 Investor Call, Thursday, May 11th at 11am ET

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more