JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Shareholder Notice

/EIN News/ -- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF Shareholder Notice - effective from 19 May 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that it is intended to update the supplement (the "Supplement") in respect of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") to reflect that the Sub-Fund may invest in contingent convertible bonds, subject to a maximum investment of 5% of the Sub-Fund's Net Asset Value. The Supplement will also be updated to include a risk disclosure in respect of these investments and a cross-reference to the further details regarding these instruments contained in the Prospectus.

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/notice-usd-cbrei-esg-ucits-etf-0523-ce-en.pdf

