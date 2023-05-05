JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Investor Notice of Delisting

Submit Release
DUBLIN, Ireland, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please note that effective from 22/05/2023 (the "Delisting Date") certain ETF trading lines in EUR and USD detailed at the link below will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"). The impacted funds are as follows:

  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
  • JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Andrew Whitchurch
07305162767

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


