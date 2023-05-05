Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2nd-4th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 9, 2023.
May 2nd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Northern Graphite Corp.
|OTCQB: NGPHF | TSXV: NGC
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
|Novo Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
|Invinity Energy Systems PLC
|OTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES
|Barksdale Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
|Ur-Energy Inc.
|NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE
|Discovery Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV
|Desert Gold Ventures Inc.
|OTCQB: DAUGF | TSXV: DAU
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
|Power Nickel Inc.
|OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
|Troilus Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
|CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Inc.
|Pink: CDSG
May 3rd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Jindalee Resources Ltd.
|OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
|Candente Copper Corp.
|OTCQB: DNCUF | TSX: DNT
|Minera Alamos Inc.
|OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
|CleanTech Lithium PLC
|OTCQB: CTLHF | LSE: CTL
|Regenx Technology Corp.
|OTCQB: RGXTF | TSXV: RGX
|Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
|Highland Copper Company Inc.
|OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
|Renforth Resources Inc.
|OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
|Phenom Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
|Li-Metal Corp.
|OTCQB: LIMFF | CSE: LIM
May 4th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc.
|OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU
|Pan Global Resource, Inc.
|OTCQB: PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ
|IsoEnergy Ltd.
|OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
|Euro Manganese Inc.
|OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
|ENRG Elements Limited
|OTCQB: EELFF | ASX: EEL
|Century Lithium Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
