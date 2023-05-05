Construction Additives Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast to 2032

Reports And Data

Construction Additives Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for construction additives was valued at USD 42 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 107.44 billion by 2032, with a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by several factors such as increasing demand for innovative building materials, a rising number of infrastructure projects, and an increase in construction activities in developing countries. The use of construction additives to enhance the qualities of mortar and concrete is another significant driver of market growth.

Moreover, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials. Builders and contractors are increasingly adopting environmentally friendly materials due to the increasing awareness of the environmental impact of construction activities. Therefore, there is an increased need for construction additives made from natural and renewable resources, such as fly ash and slag, which have a lower carbon footprint and reduce energy usage in the production of cement and concrete.

Additionally, the need for construction additives in developing nations is also a significant driver of market growth. Governments worldwide are investing in infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and buildings, which require high-quality building materials. The use of construction additives can improve the strength, durability, and longevity of structures, reducing maintenance costs.

Furthermore, the use of additives to enhance the characteristics of concrete and mortar is also expected to drive market revenue growth. Superplasticizers, water-reducing agents, and air-entraining agents are examples of construction additives that are used to increase the workability, durability, and strength of concrete and mortar. These additives reduce the water-to-cement ratio, resulting in lower building costs.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices and a lack of knowledge about the advantages of construction additives among builders and contractors are significant factors that could hinder market revenue growth. Additionally, the high price of various construction additives could also constrain market revenue growth.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• BASF SE

• W.R. Grace & Co.

• Arkema S.A.

• Sika AG

• Evonik Industries AG

• Dow Inc.

• Lanxess AG

• Clariant AG

• PolyOne Corporation

• Master Builders Solutions (a brand of BASF SE)

Notable Innovation of Construction Additives Market

The construction additives market has witnessed several notable innovations in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, as well as the need to improve the performance of mortar and concrete.

One significant innovation is the development of self-healing concrete, which is designed to repair its own cracks and damage without the need for human intervention. This is achieved by incorporating microcapsules of a healing agent into the concrete mixture, which is released when cracks appear, sealing them and preventing further damage.

Another innovation is the use of nanotechnology in construction additives. Nanoparticles can be added to the concrete mixture, improving its strength and durability, as well as its resistance to corrosion, water damage, and other environmental factors.

The development of "green" construction additives made from natural and renewable resources is another significant innovation. These additives can replace traditional chemical-based additives, reducing the environmental impact of construction activities and promoting sustainability.

In addition, there have been innovations in the use of digital technology in construction additive production, such as the use of 3D printing to create complex shapes and structures. This technology allows for greater precision and efficiency in the production process, as well as the creation of custom designs and shapes that were previously impossible.

Overall, the construction additives market continues to see innovations that aim to improve the sustainability, durability, and performance of building materials, as well as the efficiency and precision of their production.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Application Outlook, End-use Industry, Regional Outlook

By Type Outlook

• Chemical

• Mineral

• Fiber

By Application Outlook

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

