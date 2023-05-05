Chloromethane Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2032

Reports And Data

Chloromethane Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of global chloromethane was USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 7.76 billion by 2032, with a rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The main drivers of market revenue growth are the increasing demand for chloromethane as a feedstock in various chemical applications, such as the production of silicones, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals, and the growing usage of chloromethane as a refrigerant in the air conditioning and refrigeration industry. Chloromethane, also known as methyl chloride, is a flammable gas with no odor and is commonly used as a propellant, solvent, and refrigerant.

Additionally, the use of chloromethane as a solvent in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors is another factor that is driving market revenue growth. The demand for chloromethane is also increasing due to its use as a propellant in the aerosol industry.

The demand for chloromethane as a substitute for ozone-depleting compounds, such as Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), is increasing due to strict government regulations on their usage. Moreover, the effort for environmental sustainability due to chloromethane's lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than other refrigerants is also expected to drive market revenue growth.

However, concerns about the detrimental effects of chloromethane on human health and the environment are prompting strong government regulations on its usage, which could restrain market revenue growth. Additionally, the availability of less expensive substitutes, such as ammonia and carbon dioxide, is another factor that could restrain market revenue growth.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major companies operating in the global chloromethane market include:

• Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Solvay SA

• Ineos Group Limited

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Occidental Chemical Corporation

• Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

• Alfa Aesar

• Chongqing Minfeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co., Ltd.

Factors Affecting of Chloromethane Market

The chloromethane market is affected by several factors. One of the primary factors driving market growth is the increasing demand for chloromethane as a feedstock in various chemical applications, such as the manufacturing of silicones, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals. The growing usage of chloromethane as a refrigerant in the air conditioning and refrigeration industry is another key driver of market revenue growth.

Additionally, the use of chloromethane as a solvent in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as its use as a propellant in the aerosol industry, is also contributing to market growth.

The demand for chloromethane is further boosted by its use as a substitute for ozone-depleting compounds, such as Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are subject to strict government regulations on their usage. The effort for environmental sustainability due to chloromethane's lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than other refrigerants is also expected to drive market revenue growth.

However, concerns about the detrimental effects of chloromethane on human health and the environment are prompting strong government regulations on its usage, which could restrain market revenue growth. Additionally, the availability of less expensive substitutes, such as ammonia and carbon dioxide, is another factor that could limit market revenue growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Application Outlook, End-use Industry, Regional Outlook

By Product Type Outlook

• Methyl Chloride

• Methylene Chloride

• Chloroform

• Carbon Tetrachloride

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Silicone Polymers

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical Intermediates

• Refrigerants

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

