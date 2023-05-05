Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast till 2032

Reports And Data

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market report also sheds light on supply chains and changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for cerium oxide nanoparticles is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, with the market size increasing from USD 54.52 million in 2022 to an estimated USD 2612.85 million in 2032, registering a CAGR of 19%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for these nanoparticles in various end-use sectors, including healthcare, automotive, energy, and electronics, for various applications such as radiation shielding, fuel cells, cleaning, and catalysis.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles are highly valued in the healthcare industry due to their exceptional antioxidant properties, making them useful in applications such as drug delivery, gene therapy, and cancer treatment. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is driving the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in the healthcare industry.

The automotive industry also represents a significant market for cerium oxide nanoparticles, as they are used in the creation of automotive catalysts, which help to reduce hazardous emissions from automobiles. Government regulations on car emissions are driving the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in the automotive industry.

In the energy sector, cerium oxide nanoparticles are used in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs), which are used to generate power. The rising demand for renewable energy sources and increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions are driving the need for SOFCs, which is further driving the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in the energy sector.

Cerium oxide nanoparticles are also widely used in the electronics industry for various purposes, including display screens, memory devices, and sensors. The increasing focus on creating environmentally friendly and sustainable products is driving the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in numerous environmental applications, such as wastewater treatment, air purification, and radiation protection.

However, the high cost of cerium oxide nanoparticles and government regulations on their use are major factors that could hinder market revenue growth. Additionally, alternatives such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide nanoparticles may pose a threat to the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• Strem Chemicals, Inc.

• Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

• Inframat Corporation

• SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

• Nanophase Technologies Corporation

• PlasmaChem GmbH

• US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

• Nanocerox, Inc.

• Nanoe, LLC

• Advanced Materials-JTJ S.R.O.

Driving Factors of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market

There are several driving factors behind the growth of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market. These include:

1. Increasing demand across various end-use sectors: The demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles is growing rapidly across a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, energy, and electronics. These nanoparticles are used for various applications, such as radiation shielding, fuel cells, cleaning, and catalysis.

2. Exceptional antioxidant properties: Cerium oxide nanoparticles have outstanding antioxidant properties, which make them highly valued in the healthcare industry. They are used in drug delivery, gene therapy, and cancer treatment.

3. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is driving the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in the healthcare industry.

4. Government regulations: The automotive industry is a significant end-user of cerium oxide nanoparticles, as they are used in the creation of automotive catalysts to lower hazardous emissions. Government regulations on car emissions are driving the demand for these nanoparticles in the automotive industry.

5. Need for renewable energy sources: Cerium oxide nanoparticles are used in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs), which are used to generate power. The rising demand for renewable energy sources and increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions are driving the need for SOFCs, which is further driving the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in the energy sector.

6. Increasing focus on creating environmentally friendly and sustainable products: Cerium oxide nanoparticles are used in numerous environmental applications, such as wastewater treatment, air purification, and radiation protection. The increasing focus on creating environmentally friendly and sustainable products is driving the demand for these nanoparticles in various industries.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Application Outlook, End-use Industry, Regional Outlook

By Application Outlook

• Catalysts

• Polishing Agents

• Biomedical

• Energy Storage

• Others

By End-use Industry

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Medical

• Energy

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

