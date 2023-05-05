Soil Conditioners Market Size To Reach USD 10.6 Billion At A CAGR Of 5% By 2032 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Soil conditioners are becoming increasingly popular among farmers and growers as they help to enhance soil quality

Development Of Organic Farming Methods Is Another Factor Raising Soil Conditioner Demand.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soil conditioners market size was USD 6.08 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.6 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth in the soil conditioners industry is being driven by several factors, including the growing global population, the need for higher agricultural output, and concerns about soil degradation and nutrient depletion. Soil conditioners, which enhance soil quality, water retention ability, and nutrient content, are in high demand in the agriculture industry. By increasing crop yield and soil fertility, soil conditioners are being increasingly used by farmers, driving market revenue growth.

Another factor contributing to market revenue growth is the rising interest in land preservation and conservation. The agricultural industry faces many challenges, including soil erosion and nutrient depletion. Soil conditioners can contribute to reducing soil erosion by enhancing the structure, texture, and organic matter content of the soil. Additionally, they can aid in conserving soil quality and increasing market profitability by reducing soil compaction, increasing water infiltration, and improving soil aeration.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/3700

Soil Conditioners Market Segments:

The global soil conditioner market is segmented based on type and application outlook. The type outlook is divided into natural and synthetic soil conditioners. Natural soil conditioners, such as compost, peat, and manure, are made up of organic substances that help to enhance soil quality. On the other hand, synthetic soil conditioners, such as superabsorbent polymers and gypsum, are made from inorganic materials and are intended to provide specific benefits, such as improved soil structure and water retention.

The application outlook is divided into agriculture, construction, and landscaping. The agriculture sector is the largest end-user of soil conditioners, as soil conditioners are commonly used in farming to improve crop yields and soil quality. Soil conditioners are increasingly being used in construction activities to enhance soil quality and to promote plant growth in landscaping applications.

The global soil conditioner market is also segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for soil conditioners due to the growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices in the region. Europe is also expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing use of soil conditioners in the construction sector.

In the Asia Pacific region, the growing population, increasing demand for food, and the need for sustainable agriculture are expected to drive market growth. The region is also expected to see significant growth due to the increasing adoption of soil conditioners in construction activities and the growing trend of urbanization.

In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture practices and the growing demand for landscaping activities in urban areas.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/3700

Soil Conditioners Market Strategic Developments:

Various companies in the soil conditioners market are using different strategies to increase their market presence and revenue share. Some of the notable strategic developments in the market include the following:

In 2021, BASF SE acquired Llucena, a Spanish company that specializes in microbial crop solutions production. This acquisition was intended to expand BASF's product portfolio and strengthen its position in the soil conditioners market.

In 2020, Evonik Industries AG launched Soil RX, a new soil conditioner product aimed at improving soil health and fertility while enhancing crop yield and quality. The product targets farmers and growers looking to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

In 2020, Solvay SA announced the launch of Rhizostim, a new soil conditioner product designed to improve soil structure, increase nutrient uptake, and enhance crop yield and quality. The product targets farmers and growers looking to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

In 2020, Dow Chemical Company introduced PowerCore™, a new soil conditioner product designed to improve soil health, reduce soil compaction, and enhance crop yield and quality. The product targets farmers and growers looking to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

In 2020, Clariant AG unveiled Ceridust® 1060 TP, a new soil conditioner product aimed at improving soil structure, increasing nutrient uptake, and enhancing crop yield and quality. The product targets farmers and growers looking to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

Soil Conditioners Market Competitive landscape:

The soil conditioners market is characterized by the presence of several large and medium-sized players who are striving to expand their market share. These companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and introducing more effective products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

BASF SE is one of the major companies operating in the global soil conditioners market. The company is focused on expanding its product portfolio through acquisitions and strategic collaborations. In 2021, BASF SE acquired Llucena, a Spanish company that specializes in the production of microbial crop solutions. The acquisition was aimed at expanding BASF's product portfolio and strengthening its position in the soil conditioners market.

Evonik Industries AG is another notable player in the global soil conditioners market. The company is focused on developing innovative soil conditioners that help improve soil health and fertility and enhance crop yield and quality. In 2020, Evonik Industries AG announced the launch of a new soil conditioner product called the Soil RX, which is targeted towards farmers and growers looking to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

Solvay SA is also a major player in the soil conditioners market. The company is focused on developing innovative soil conditioners that help improve soil structure, increase nutrient uptake, and enhance crop yield and quality. In 2020, Solvay SA announced the launch of a new soil conditioner product called the Rhizostim, which is targeted towards farmers and growers looking to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

Other major players in the soil conditioners market include Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Arcadian Bio Nutrients LLC, Fertikal N.V., Grow More Inc., and Goodearth Organics Pvt. Ltd. These companies are focused on developing and introducing innovative soil conditioners that help improve soil health, reduce soil erosion, and enhance crop yield and quality.

Browse More Reports:

Bentonite Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bentonite-market

Humic Acid Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/humic-acid-market

Polarizer Film Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polarizer-film-market

Isobutane Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/isobutane-market

Additive Manufacturing Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/additive-manufacturing-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.