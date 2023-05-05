Miami’s Latin Dance Studio Salsa Kings Celebrating 26th Year in Business

Miami’s leading Latin dance studio has reached a new milestone.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 80% of all businesses fail within the first five years of opening its doors. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it is celebrating 26th years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past two and a half decades,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Salsa Kings was founded in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto “El Canario” and more.

Fernandez explained that Salsa Kings’ mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Salsa Kings, over the past two decades, has experienced huge success as a company. For example, its students won 17 gold medals at the World Salsa Summit in the Casio category. The World Salsa Summit opened Casino (Cuban-style salsa) category, giving all levels of students the opportunity to represent their stuff. Salsa Kings signed up and took home first place in all amateur and pro levels, starting from preteen all the way up to over 40.

In addition to the success of Salsa Kings’ students, the company, according to Fernandez, is also gaining popularity on one of the world’s hottest social media platforms. Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit www.salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Location:

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami FL 33184

United States

Cooper City Location:

12323 SW 55th St #1010

Cooper City FL 33330

United States