Exosome Technologies Market Value to Reach USD 343.5 Mn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 24.8%: TMR Study

Surge in usage of targeted drug delivery systems to treat a range of diseases, especially chronic diseases, is likely to propel the exosome technologies market. Rise in demand for mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs)-derived exosomes in therapeutic applications is expected to offer significant business opportunities to companies.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exosome technologies market was valued at USD 47.3 Mn in 2022 and is projected to exceed USD 343.5 Mn by 2031.



Companies in the global exosome technologies market are developing exosome-based products to meet demand for non-invasive diagnosis and treatment of a range of diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. Rise in applications of targeted delivery system of exosomes in disease treatment is anticipated to bolster the market.

Rise in awareness about benefits of exosome-based biomarkers for efficient diagnosis of cancer is anticipated to fuel global exosome technologies market development. However, lack of standards and established guidelines on exosome extraction and production has hampered market expansion. An example is the lack of protocols for production, isolation, and storage of MSC-derived exosomes. Nevertheless, continuous R&D activities in their separation and purification methods are likely to broaden market outlook in the near future.

Increase in awareness about prognostic, diagnostic, and therapeutic aspects of exosome across the healthcare industry is likely to bolster the exosome technologies industry. Recent market trends indicate exosome technologies are rapidly emerging as early-stage diagnostic marker for complex ailments, especially cancer. Rapid increase in adoption of exosomes as novel biomarker for diagnosis and prognosis of chronic diseases, particularly those that have high incidence rate, is likely to accelerate market development.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Usage of Loaded Cargo Exosomes in Disease Treatment: Based on exosome type, the loaded cargos segment is anticipated to account for the leading market share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in usage of exosomes as drug delivery systems for a range of biological components, such as small molecules, genetic materials, and cytokines, is expected to bolster the segment. Surge in demand for exosome-targeted drug delivery system can be ascribed to better biocompatibility and lower immunogenicity than most nano-delivery systems.



Key Drivers

Rapid increase in global burden of chronic diseases, especially cancer, is a key driver of the exosome technologies market. Surge in cancer morbidity and mortality is anticipated to encourage industry investments in R&D activities in non-invasive diagnostic methods. Exosome technologies are being extensively researched for early diagnosis of cancer. An example is usage of exosomes as a liquid biopsy.



Rise in government investment in projects on the development of exosomes as cell-based pharmaceutical to treat a range of diseases is likely to propel the exosome technologies industry. An instance is initiative by the Government of Australia to support VivaZome Therapeutics Pty Ltd. for a three-year project for promoting an exosome manufacturing facility.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to account for the leading market share in the next few years. The U.S. is a lucrative market in the region. Rise in demand for novel therapies and diagnostics for cancer is likely to drive rapid commercialization of exosome-based products. Surge in government initiatives to support the manufacture of these products in the region is anticipated to augment market value (North America). Global biotechnology firms in the region are partnering with government and private universities to scale-up manufacturing of therapeutic extracellular vesicles from MSCs and other stem cells.

Asia Pacific is projected to record significant growth from 2023 to 2031. Rise in investment in development of effective therapeutics and diagnostics for chronic diseases, especially in emerging economies is likely to bolster market development in Asia Pacific. Increase in focus on regenerative medicine and surge in research in targeted therapy applications are likely to fuel market growth in Asia Pacific.

Competition Landscape

Product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and divestiture are key competitive strategies in the global exosome technologies market.

Prominent companies in the market are AEGLE Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aruna Bio Inc., OmniSpirant Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Creative Biolabs, Novadip Biosciences S.A., Carmine Therapeutics, Inc., and Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.).

Exosome Technologies Market Segmentation

Exosome Type

Loaded Cargos Peptide siRNA mRNA miRNA Protein Chemical Others

Non-cargo HEK293 Cells MSCs Platelets Erythrocytes Natural Killer Cells Others





Application

Therapeutics Oncology Neurodegenerative Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Infectious Diseases Cosmetics Others

Diagnostics

End-user

Health Care Providers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



