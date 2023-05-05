Smart Coatings Market Size To Reach USD 48.52 Billion At A CAGR Of 24% By 2032 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

rising demand for longer durability than traditional coatings are some key factors driving Smart Coatings market revenue growth

Smart Coatings Market Increasing Demand For Self-Healing Coatings And Rising Adoption Of Nanotechnology.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart coatings market is poised for significant growth, with a projected revenue CAGR of 24% during the forecast period, from USD 7 billion in 2022 to USD 48.52 billion in 2032. The increasing demand for smart coatings in various industries, including automotive, construction, aerospace, and healthcare, is fueled by their ability to provide multiple functionalities such as self-healing, self-cleaning, anti-corrosion, and anti-microbial properties.

One of the major drivers for the adoption of smart coatings is the need to reduce maintenance costs and increase the lifespan of components. Furthermore, the demand for eco-friendly products and the growing awareness of the adverse effects of traditional coatings on the environment and human health are influencing the adoption of smart coatings. The use of hazardous chemicals in conventional coatings can lead to water and air pollution and health risks for workers in the coatings industry. The development of non-toxic and environmentally friendly smart coatings is expected to drive revenue growth in the global market.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1283

Smart Coatings Market Segments:

Smart coatings are becoming increasingly popular in various end-use industries, including automotive, construction, aerospace, and healthcare, due to their ability to provide a range of functionalities, such as self-healing, anti-corrosion, anti-microbial, and self-cleaning properties. The global smart coatings market size was USD 7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 48.52 billion in 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 24% during the forecast period.

In the automotive sector, smart coatings are primarily utilized in the exterior of vehicles to provide anti-scratch and self-cleaning properties. The anti-corrosion properties of smart coatings are also in demand in the automotive sector to help extend the lifespan of vehicles. The aerospace industry also utilizes smart coatings for anti-corrosion and anti-icing purposes.

In the construction industry, smart coatings are in demand for their self-cleaning and anti-graffiti properties, which help to keep buildings and infrastructure clean and maintained. The healthcare sector also uses smart coatings for their anti-microbial properties to maintain a sterile environment in medical facilities.

The smart coatings market is segmented by type into self-healing, anti-corrosion, anti-fouling, anti-icing, and others. Self-healing coatings are in demand for their ability to automatically repair scratches and minor damage, while anti-corrosion coatings are in high demand for their ability to extend the lifespan of components. Anti-fouling coatings are used to prevent the buildup of algae, barnacles, and other marine organisms on ship hulls, while anti-icing coatings are utilized in aircraft and wind turbines to prevent ice buildup.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1283

Smart Coatings Market Strategic Developments:

Several major companies in the coatings industry have made strategic moves in recent years to enhance their product offerings and strengthen their position in the market. In 2020, PPG Industries acquired Alpha Coating Technologies, LLC, a manufacturer of powder coatings for light industrial applications and heat-sensitive substrates. The acquisition was aimed at expanding PPG's product portfolio in the industrial coatings market.

Similarly, in 2020, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced a strategic partnership with Carbon Clean Solutions to develop technology that can capture CO2 emissions from the paint and coatings industry. The partnership was aimed at addressing the growing need for sustainable and eco-friendly coatings solutions.

In another development in 2020, BASF SE launched its smart coating product, MasterTop TC 417W, designed to provide a durable, slip-resistant finish for floors. The product includes a self-cleaning feature that helps to reduce cleaning time and maintenance costs.

Smart Coatings Market Competitive landscape:

The global market for smart coatings is characterized by a large number of players and is highly fragmented. Companies are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and expand their market share. Among the leading players in the smart coatings market are PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, DOW Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, 3M Company, NEI Corporation, Specialty Coating Systems, and NanoTech Coatings.

PPG Industries is one of the leading players in the smart coatings market and has been expanding its product offerings through acquisitions. In 2020, the company acquired Alpha Coating Technologies, a producer of powder coatings for industrial applications. Akzo Nobel, another major player in the market, has been focused on developing technologies for carbon capture to reduce CO2 emissions in the paint and coatings industry. The Sherwin-Williams Company has also been expanding its presence in the smart coatings market through acquisitions, including Surrey NanoSystems, a UK-based company specializing in nanotechnology-based coatings.

BASF SE, a global chemical company, has recently launched a new smart coating product called MasterTop TC 417W, which is designed to provide a slip-resistant and self-cleaning finish for floors. Axalta Coating Systems has developed Voltahyd 2250 series of smart coatings that use self-healing technology to provide anti-corrosion protection for metal structures. 3M Company, another key player in the market, has been focused on expanding its smart coatings portfolio through product launches and collaborations with other companies.

Browse More Reports:

Conformal Coatings Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/conformal-coatings-market

Bitumen Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bitumen-market

Geotextile Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geotextile-market

Enzymes Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/enzymes-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.