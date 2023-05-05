Roof Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 9.19 Billion at A CAGR of 7% By 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The market growth is also expected to be driven by rising concerns over environmental sustainability and the need to extend the lifespan of roofs.

Roof Coatings Market increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the growing construction industry in emerging economies. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Roof Coatings Market is experiencing significant growth, with a size of USD 5 billion in 2022 and a projected increase to USD 9.19 billion in 2032, indicating a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The construction industry's demand for roof coatings is driving the market's revenue growth due to its ability to extend the lifespan and durability of roofs, lower energy consumption, and enhance aesthetic appeal. Moreover, the need for efficient protection against environmental factors such as UV radiation, extreme weather, and chemical exposure is also contributing to the growing demand for roof coatings.

The need for roof coatings is particularly increasing in the residential sector due to the rapid urbanization and heightened construction activity in emerging countries. Moreover, the market is gaining momentum because of the increased awareness of the benefits of sustainable construction practices and the necessity of reducing carbon emissions. Consequently, producers are developing eco-friendly and energy-efficient roof coatings to cater to the rising demand.

Roof Coatings Market Segments:

The global roof coatings market is segmented by product type and application. The product type outlook includes acrylic, bituminous, silicone, elastomeric, and others. Among these, the acrylic segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to its ability to provide excellent reflectivity and UV resistance. Additionally, acrylic roof coatings are widely used in commercial and residential buildings due to their cost-effectiveness and durability.

Based on the application outlook, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The residential sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient roofing solutions. The commercial and industrial sectors are also expected to grow at a considerable rate, due to the increasing need for maintaining and renovating the existing building infrastructure.

Geographically, the global roof coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the presence of major players in the region and the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable construction materials. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a significant rate, due to the increasing construction activities and the growing demand for eco-friendly roofing solutions in the region.

In conclusion, the global roof coatings market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the need for energy-efficient and sustainable construction materials, the growing demand for eco-friendly roofing solutions, and the increasing construction activities in emerging countries.

Roof Coatings Market Strategic Developments:

Several key players in the global roof coatings market have made strategic moves to expand their business operations and strengthen their positions in the market. In 2021, BASF SE announced plans to invest in new production facilities and introduce innovative products in the global roof coatings market by setting up a new production site in Dubai. Similarly, in 2020, The Dow Chemical Company also announced plans to expand its product portfolio with the introduction of innovative and sustainable products that provide better performance and value to customers.

In addition, several companies have engaged in mergers and acquisitions to expand their product offerings and strengthen their positions in the market. In 2020, PPG Industries, Inc. acquired Alpha Coating Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-performance coatings for the roofing industry, while Sherwin-Williams Company acquired the Performance Coatings and Finishes business of the Valspar Corporation. These acquisitions were aimed at expanding their product portfolios and strengthening their positions in the global roof coatings market.

Furthermore, some companies have also focused on expanding their operations in other related industries to complement their roof coatings business. In 2020, Owens Corning announced its plans to acquire the Paroc Group, a leading manufacturer of insulation and building envelope solutions in Europe. This acquisition was aimed at expanding Owens Corning's product portfolio and strengthening its position in the global roof coatings market. These strategic moves by key players in the global roof coatings market are expected to contribute to the growth and development of the market in the coming years.

Roof Coatings Market Competitive landscape:

The global roof coatings market is a highly competitive space, dominated by several large and medium-sized players. These companies are adopting various strategies to gain a larger share of the market. Mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and product development are among the strategies being utilized to increase market share.

Some of the major companies operating in the global roof coatings market include AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, GAF Materials Corporation, Sika AG, Hempel A/S, RPM International Inc., and Owens Corning. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and introducing innovative, sustainable, and eco-friendly products to meet the rising demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions.

The market is being driven by factors such as the need for efficient protection against environmental elements, the increasing demand for sustainable construction methods, and rapid urbanization and construction activities in emerging economies. As a result, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, providing ample opportunities for players to expand their businesses and gain a larger market share.

