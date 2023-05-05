Self-Tanning Products Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Huge Trending Opportunities by 2032 | Grow at a CAGR: 6.8%

insightSLICE Self-Tanning Products Market- insightSLICE

The rising demand for organic and natural self-tanning products and the preference for non-invasive skincare solutions are driving market growth.

The growing trend of self-grooming and personal care, and the influence of social media and celebrity culture is boosting the market growth.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Self-Tanning Products Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product type, distribution type, gender, ingredient, price, and competitive landscape.

The global self-tanning products market size was estimated to be US$ 1.27 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.45 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Self-tanning products are cosmetic formulations that are designed to provide a tanned look to the skin without exposing it to harmful UV radiation. These products work by colouring the upper layer of the skin, also known as the epidermis, using an active ingredient called Dihydroxyacetone (DHA). DHA is a colourless chemical that reacts with the amino acids and proteins present in the dead skin cells on the surface of the skin, resulting in a brownish tint.

Self-tanning products come in various forms, including sprays, lotions, gels, mousses, and wipes. These products are designed to cater to different skin types, tones, and preferences, providing a natural-looking tan that can last for a few days to a week. Some self-tanning products also contain additional skincare ingredients such as moisturizers, antioxidants, and vitamins that can help improve the overall health and appearance of the skin. Self-tanning products offer a convenient and safe alternative to traditional tanning methods such as sunbathing or tanning beds, which can expose the skin to harmful UV radiation and increase the risk of skin damage and skin cancer.

Growth driving factors of Global Self-Tanning Products Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growing trend of self-grooming and personal care:

With the growing trend of self-grooming and personal care, consumers are increasingly becoming conscious about their appearance and are seeking products that can help them enhance their appearance. Self-tanning products are considered a safe and easy way to achieve a tanned look without exposing the skin to harmful UV radiation.

Availability of a wide range of self-tanning products:

The availability of a wide range of self-tanning products, including sprays, lotions, mousse, and wipes, has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. Consumers can choose from a variety of products depending on their skin type, tone, and preference. For instance, in 2020, St. Tropez launched its Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Body Mist that is infused with a blend of vitamins and hyaluronic acid to provide a natural-looking tan.

Influence of social media and celebrity culture:

Social media platforms and celebrity culture have a significant influence on consumer behavior and their perception of beauty. With influencers and celebrities endorsing self-tanning products and sharing their experiences on social media, consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of using these products. For instance, in 2020, Kylie Jenner launched her own self-tanning products under the brand name Kylie Skin, which gained significant attention on social media.

The leading market segments of Global Self-Tanning Products Market

Based on ingredient type, demand for self-tanning products made with organic ingredients is on the rise, making this segment the largest in the self-tanning products market. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the potential side effects of synthetic ingredients, such as skin irritation, dryness, and allergic reactions, and are seeking safer and more natural alternatives.

Organic and natural self-tanning products are formulated with plant-based ingredients that are free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances. These products are gentle on the skin, moisturizing, and provide a natural-looking tan. The use of organic and natural ingredients is also in line with the growing trend of sustainability and environmental responsibility, with consumers preferring products that are eco-friendly and cruelty-free.

While synthetic ingredients are still widely used in self-tanning products, the preference for natural and organic ingredients is expected to continue growing. With the increasing consumer demand for safer and more sustainable products, companies are investing in research and development to create innovative formulations that provide a natural-looking tan while being gentle on the skin and the environment.

Geographically, self-tanning products market is influenced by regional trends and preferences, with varying demand and consumer behavior in different parts of the world. In North America, the market is driven by a growing demand for natural and organic products, with consumers seeking eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic ingredients. In Europe, the market is characterized by a high demand for premium and luxury products, with consumers willing to pay a premium for high-quality and natural formulations.

The self-tanning products market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, driven by a rising demand for beauty and personal care products. In the Middle East and Africa, the market is relatively small, with cultural and religious factors influencing consumer behavior. Finally, the self-tanning products market in South America is driven by the popularity of tanned skin, with consumers seeking natural-looking and safe products, and the presence of local and regional brands catering to unique preferences. Overall, the regional trends in the self-tanning products market highlight the importance of understanding and catering to the specific demands and preferences of consumers in different regions.

The key players of the Global Self-Tanning Products Market are:

Beiersdorf AG, Clarins Group, Coty Inc., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Fake Bake, Groupe Marcelle Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L'Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Shiseido Company, Limited, St. Tropez Tan Ltd., Sunless Inc., The Honest Company, Inc., Unilever PLC and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

• Lotions

• Sprays

• Mousse

• Wipes

• Others

By Ingredient:

• Organic Ingredients

• Synthetic Ingredients

• Others

By Gender:

• Men

• Women

• Unisex

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty stores

• Online retailers

• Others

By Price Range:

• Premium

• Mid-range

• Low-cost

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

