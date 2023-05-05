Tagrain Cloud Point of Sale in Now Available in USA & Canada
The all-new Tagrain POS system is now available in the US and Canada to help retail and restaurant business run efficiently without inflating costs.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tagrain, one of the best in the Point of Sale Software industry, has started its entry into the US and Canadian market. It’s purpose-built and optimized for small and mid-size retailers and restaurateurs to help them run their businesses more efficiently. It provides them with an all-in-one point-of-sale software with a business management suite and payments technology, all built to work together perfectly.
Tagrain is an all-in-one Point of Sale system with out-of-the-box features like inventory management, cash-flow management, reporting, CRM, and staffing capabilities, making it a powerful tool for optimizing performance. The software also has additional features designed to meet the unique needs of each business, such as table management and multiple units of measurement. Since it's cloud-based, owners can manage their business from anywhere, at any time.
The software is also designed to easily integrate with various popular eCommerce and accounting applications like Shopify and Xero, making it easy to incorporate existing tools and processes into the Tagrain POS system. And recently they've partnered with Clover, a popular payment processing terminal, to set up an automated payment process and accept all the ways their customers want to pay. This astonishingly affordable software has everything to efficiently serve businesses while making their dreams come true.
Their pricing includes a base plan that is forever free and still has the functionalities and tools businesses need to manage their day-to-day operations. And if the owners need more advanced features, they only have to pay a minimal subscription to upgrade their plan, so they can cherry pick the tools and only pay for what they use. So for the first time, even a kiosk stand with a lower income can now afford prestigious POS software without burdening its wallet. The idea was that a POS software should be powerful, economically viable and easy-to-use, and Tagrain has made it a reality. Also, the free 14-day trial is offered to every customer before buying their software to ensure the customers understand the value of their product before making a final decision.
For additional details, please visit www.tagrain.com
Or, contact their sales team at sales@tagrain.com
