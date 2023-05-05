Milk Protein Concentrates Market to Reach USD 5,749.3 Bn by 2030, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Diets

Reports And Data

Milk Protein Concentrates: The Perfect Protein for Fitness Enthusiasts and Lactose-Intolerant Individuals

The global milk protein concentrates market size was USD 3,409.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market, as plant-based protein sources are not always able to provide a complete amino acid profile. Milk protein concentrates are considered as a complete protein source and provide all essential amino acids required by the human body.

Based on type, the whey protein concentrate segment is expected to dominate the global milk protein concentrates market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that whey protein concentrates are considered as a complete protein source and provide all essential amino acids required by the human body. Moreover, whey protein concentrates are also low in fat and lactose, making them ideal for individuals who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy sugars.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global milk protein concentrates market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for protein-rich diets, growing health-conscious population, and rising demand for sports nutrition products in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the milk protein concentrates market in North America. Moreover, the presence of major market players in the region is also supporting market growth.

In conclusion, the global milk protein concentrates market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for protein-rich diets, rising trend of veganism and plant-based diets, and growing health-conscious population. Whey protein concentrates are expected to dominate the market in terms of type, while North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of geography. Major market players are also investing in R&D activities and making strategic involvements, which is expected to further support market growth.

Key Players covered in this report are

Arla Foods Amba, Kerry Group plc, Lactalis International, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Amco Proteins, Cabot Creamery, Dana Dairy Group, Saputo Inc., Hoogwegt, Nestlé.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Milk protein concentrates provide a base of dietetic products. High-heat non-fat dry milk is reputed to impart water-absorption capacity to baked goods such as bread. Lactose containing dairy ingredients are responsible for the desirable brown crust in bread and other bakery items.

Milk Protein Concentrates (MPC) is applicable in many fields, such as cheese and nutrition products applications, ice creams, yogurt, and nondairy products, among others. With the growth in the economy, the downstream application industries will need more Milk Protein Concentrates.

The primary raw materials of MPC are filtered milk or fresh milk. Volatility in the prices of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of MPC, and also its price and consumption.

Co-precipitation is the heat treatment, usually above 85°C for one to twenty minutes, and is applied to skimmed milk, then either an acidification or a calcium enrichment is done. The second step causes aggregation and sedimentation of caseins and serum proteins.

Online channels are witnessing a rise in demand due to the growth in e-commerce portals as the key selling medium among consumers. It also has the additional benefit of value-added services and cash-on-deliver (COD) and coupon benefits.

By Ingredient Type Outlook

Total milk proteins

Milk protein isolates

Co-Precipitates

Blends

Others

By End-use Outlook

Dietary supplements

Emulsifiers

Dairy products

Sports nutrition

Bakery & confectionery

Others

By Preparation Method Outlook

Co-precipitation

Division by ultrafiltration

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Stores

Offline Stores

By Application Outlook

Packaged Goods

Infant Formula

Nutritional Products

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Milk Protein Concentrates industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Milk Protein Concentrates Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Milk Protein Concentrates manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

