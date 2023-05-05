Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a live webcast on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update.



To access the live conference call, please register using the conference link: https://register.vevent.com/register. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.impelpharma.com/. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Impel Pharmaceuticals website following the event.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel offers treatments that pair its proprietary POD® technology with well-established therapeutics. In September 2021, Impel received U.S. FDA approval for its first product, Trudhesa® nasal spray, which is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. In addition to Trudhesa, the Company continues to address patient needs via licensing and partnerships.

For additional information about Impel, please visit www.ImpelPharma.com

