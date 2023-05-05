Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,126 in the last 365 days.

Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a live webcast on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

To access the live conference call, please register using the conference link: https://register.vevent.com/register. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.impelpharma.com/. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Impel Pharmaceuticals website following the event.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals
Impel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel offers treatments that pair its proprietary POD® technology with well-established therapeutics. In September 2021, Impel received U.S. FDA approval for its first product, Trudhesa® nasal spray, which is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. In addition to Trudhesa, the Company continues to address patient needs via licensing and partnerships.

For additional information about Impel, please visit www.ImpelPharma.com

Contact:

Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 386-366-0616
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com 

Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: 212-362-1200
Email: janhavi.mohite@sternir.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more