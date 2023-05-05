Pesticides Market Size, Share, Trends, Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2023 to 2032 | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Pesticides Market- insightSLICE

The global pesticides market size was estimated to be US$ 105.34 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 183.37 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Increasing demand for food due to population growth and growth in the horticulture and floriculture sectors is driving the pesticides market growth.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pesticides Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

Pesticides are chemicals that are used to control, prevent, or eliminate pests that can damage crops, harm livestock, or spread diseases. These chemicals can be synthetic or natural and can come in various forms, including sprays, powders, and liquids. Pesticides are used extensively in agriculture, forestry, and public health to protect crops, forests, and people from harmful pests and diseases.

GET A SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/1439

The use of pesticides has significantly improved crop yields, reduced crop losses due to pests, and prevented the spread of diseases. However, excessive, or improper use of pesticides can have harmful effects on human health and the environment. Pesticides can contaminate water sources, harm beneficial organisms, and cause health problems such as skin irritation, respiratory problems, and cancer. Therefore, it is essential to use pesticides responsibly, following recommended application rates and safety precautions, and in compliance with regulations to minimize their harmful effects.

Growth driving factors of Global Pesticides Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for food due to population growth:

As the world population continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for food. This demand puts pressure on farmers to increase their crop yields and productivity. The use of pesticides can help farmers achieve this by protecting crops from pests and diseases that can damage or reduce their yield. For example, in India, the population is expected to reach 1.7 billion by 2050, and the demand for food is projected to increase by 50%. This has led to an increase in pesticide use by farmers to meet the growing demand for food.

Rising prevalence of pests and diseases in crops:

Changing weather patterns, globalization of trade, and inadequate crop management practices have led to the increased prevalence of pests and diseases in crops. These pests and diseases can cause significant crop losses and reduce yields, leading to lower income for farmers. The use of pesticides can help control and prevent the spread of pests and diseases, ensuring higher crop yield and quality. For example, in Africa, the fall armyworm pest has been spreading rapidly, causing significant damage to crops such as maize. To control the infestation, farmers have been using more pesticides to protect their crops.

Growth in the horticulture and floriculture sectors:

The horticulture and floriculture sectors have been growing due to the rising demand for flowers, fruits, and vegetables. These crops are highly vulnerable to pests and diseases, and their quality can be severely impacted if not protected. The use of pesticides is essential in these sectors to prevent pests and diseases from damaging the crops, ensuring higher yield and quality. For example, in the European Union, the horticulture sector generates a revenue of over 50 billion euros, and the use of pesticides in the sector has increased by 10% due to the growing demand for fruits and vegetables.

The leading market segments of Global Pesticides Market

Based on end-users, the row crops segment is currently the largest in the global pesticide market, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. The reason for this is that row crops, such as corn, wheat, and soybeans, are some of the most widely grown crops worldwide, and they are highly vulnerable to pests and diseases. Therefore, farmers use a large volume of pesticides to protect their crops and ensure higher yields.

In terms of key trends in the row crops segment, there is a growing demand for sustainable agriculture practices, which involves reducing the use of synthetic pesticides and adopting integrated pest management (IPM) practices. IPM involves a combination of biological, cultural, and chemical methods to control pests, and it aims to minimize the use of pesticides while maintaining crop yield and quality. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards the use of precision agriculture technologies, such as drones and sensors, to optimize the application of pesticides and minimize waste.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest region in the global pesticides market in terms of market share. This can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing demand for food due to a growing population, the rising adoption of modern farming techniques, and the presence of a large number of agricultural economies in the region.

In terms of growth rate too, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for pesticides in the coming years. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing need to improve agricultural productivity, the growing demand for food due to a rising population, and the increasing adoption of modern farming practices. In addition, the region is also witnessing an increase in government initiatives to promote agriculture, which is expected to boost the demand for pesticides in the region.

GET ACCESS OF THE COMPLETE REPORT: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/1439

The key players of the Global Pesticides Market are:

Adama Agricultural Solutions, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Nufarm Limited, Pi Industries Limited, Rallis India Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta AG, UPL Limited, Valent BioSciences LLC, WinField United, Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd., and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Conventional Chemical

> Herbicide

> Fungicide

> Insecticide

• Bio pesticides

> Bio control Agents

> Plant-Incorporated Protectants

By Application

• Pre-Harvest

> Foliar

> Soil

> Seed

• Post-Harvest

By End User

• Row Crops

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Turfs & Ornamentals

• Horticulture

• Other Crop Types

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

DISCUSS MORE DETAILS WITH OUR EXPERTS: https://www.insightslice.com/callwithauthor/1439

More Reports:

Copper Oxychloride Market- https://www.insightslice.com/copper-oxychloride-market

Corrosion Protective Coatings Market- https://www.insightslice.com/corrosion-protective-coatings-market

Concrete Admixtures Additives Market- https://www.insightslice.com/concrete-admixtures-additives-market

About us:

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off-the-shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions.

Contact us: