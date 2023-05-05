Lactase Market to Reach USD 245.72 Million by 2032 : Rising Demand for Lactose-Free and Low-Lactose Dairy Products.

Reports And Data

Rising Lactose Intolerance and Health Consciousness Propel Demand for Lactose-Free and Low-Lactose Dairy Products, Driving Market Revenue Growth

lactase market size was USD 172.64 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 245.72 million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lactase market has been on a steady rise, with a market size of USD 172.64 million in 2022, which is projected to reach USD 245.72 million by 2032. One of the major driving factors behind this growth is the rising demand for lactose-free and low-lactose dairy products due to lactose intolerance. According to research conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), around 65% of the world's population becomes less efficient at digesting lactose after childhood due to a lack of the enzyme lactase. This has resulted in an increase in the need for lactase enzyme supplements and dairy products that do not contain lactose, thus driving market revenue growth.

In addition to lactose intolerance, the shift towards healthier and more natural food options due to rising consumer health consciousness has also contributed to the growth of the lactase market. Low-lactose and lactose-free dairy products, which are viewed as healthier alternatives to conventional dairy products, are produced using the lactase enzyme. As a result, the dairy industry is using lactase enzymes more frequently, leading to a rise in market revenue growth.

Furthermore, there is a growing demand for lactase enzyme in the pharmaceutical sector, where it is used in the production of lactose-free medications and as a digestive aid for individuals who are lactose intolerant. With the development of novel and advanced lactase enzyme formulations, the market is experiencing growth in terms of revenue.

Overall, the lactase market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for lactose-free and low-lactose dairy products, increasing consumer health consciousness, and growing use of lactase enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amano Enzyme Inc., Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., SternEnzym GmbH & Co. KG, Enzyme Development Corporation, and Biomedal S.L.

The powder segment is predicted to generate the most revenue throughout the projection period. This might be linked to increased lactase powder production as a result of increased demand for lactose-free items, notably in the food and beverage sector. Lactase powder is often used by food and beverage manufacturers due to its ease of handling and application. Lactase powder may simply be added to dairy products, baked goods, and drinks without affecting the flavor or texture of the finished product. Lactase powder can also be stored for an extended period of time without losing its quality or efficacy. These advantages have increased the usage of lactase powder in the food and beverage industry, which is driving revenue growth in this sector.

The food and beverage segment is predicted to generate the most revenue throughout the projected period. Lactose intolerance affects a large proportion of the population, and lactase is used in the production of lactose-free dairy products. Lactase is utilized to manufacture lactose-free dairy products such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, and ice cream, which is driving revenue growth in this market. Lactose, an important component of baby formula, is also created by lactase.

Since lactose intolerance is so common in North America, this market is anticipated to provide the biggest revenue share throughout the projected period. According to the National Institutes of Health, lactose intolerance affects about 65% of people globally, with a higher prevalence in African, Asian, and Native American civilizations (NIH). Lactose intolerance affects more than 30 million People. Due to consumers' increasing awareness of lactose-free goods, the regional lactase market revenue growth is increasing. The need for lactase is growing along with the acceptance of dairy substitutes such almond, soy, and oat milk. The increase in consumer flexitarianism and veganism is another factor influencing the need for lactase products in the region.

