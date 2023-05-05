Borussia Dortmund Publishes Preliminary Figures for the Third Quarter (Q3) of the 2022/2023 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / For the period from 1 July 2022 to 31 March 2023, the consolidated net profit after taxes amounted to EUR 24.7 million (prior-year period: consolidated net profit of EUR 10.9 million). In the third quarter of the financial year (1 January to 31 March 2023), the consolidated net loss after taxes amounted to EUR 15.5 million (prior-year quarter: consolidated net loss of EUR 26.6 million).

The preliminary figures for the Q3 quarterly report as at 31 March 2023 are as follows:

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 102.5 million in the third quarter of financial year 2022/2023 (prior-year quarter: EUR 64.4 million) and EUR 410.7 million on a cumulative basis over the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 380.4 million). Borussia Dortmund saw its consolidated revenue rise by EUR 45.6 million, or 16.5%, to EUR 322.4 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 276.8 million).

In the first three quarters, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 27.4 million (prior-year period: EUR 14.6 million) and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 109.7 million (prior-year period: EUR 94.2 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 100.8 million in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: EUR 64.2 million), of which EUR 12.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 1.8 million) in income from match operations, EUR 35.0 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 24.9 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 34.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 30.2 million) in advertising income, EUR 9.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 3.2 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income, and EUR 8.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 4.2 million) in merchandising income.

Cumulative personnel expenses increased to EUR 174.0 million (prior-year period: EUR 166.9 million), and personnel expenses in the third quarter rose by EUR 5.0 million to EUR 61.6 million (prior-year period: 56.6 million). Cumulative depreciation, amortisation and write-downs amounted to EUR 78.7 million (prior-year period: EUR 76.0 million), while depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in the third quarter amounted to EUR 27.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 24.8 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 87.9 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 73.8 million). In the third quarter, they increased by EUR 8.4 million to EUR 27.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 19.2 million).

The cumulative financial result amounted to EUR -3.6 million (prior-year period: EUR -3.6 million); the net tax expense amounted to EUR 2.7 million (prior-year period: expense of EUR 3.8 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

