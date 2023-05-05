Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Anticipated to Garner $250.4 Million, Growing at a 9.4% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe | Defined by Research Dive

The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market is expected to grow primarily due to the increasing advancement in IVF microscope technology. Embryo microscope sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Europe region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market is expected to register a revenue of $250.4 million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market

The report has divided the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market into the following segments:

Type : upright microscope, inverted microscope, stereo microscope, and embryo microscope

: upright microscope, inverted microscope, stereo microscope, and embryo microscope Embryo Microscope – Most profitable in 2021

The rising importance of embryo microscope to take photos of embryos developed during in-vitro fertilization cycles in an incubator is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

End user : clinical and academic research

: clinical and academic research Clinical – Most lucrative in 2021

IVF clinics provide a range of services, such as identifying healthy oocytes, ICSI, sperm analysis, embryo monitoring, and freezing and storing of embryos, which is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA Europe – Significant market share in 2021

The presence of a large population, improved awareness about IVF, and the availability of IVF services in this region are predicted to propel the regional market growth in the forecast period.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Click Here!

Dynamics of the Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market

Increased public awareness of in-vitro fertilization is expected to make the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, the growing success rate of in-vitro fertilization techniques and the accessibility of financial resources are predicted to propel the market forward. However, the high price and risks of IVF and ICSI treatments might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

The increased focus on regenerative medicine and nanotechnology research is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, rising treatment effectiveness as a result of product innovations is expected to propel the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The in-vitro fertilization microscopes market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. This ultimately reduced demand for microscopes due to supply chain interruptions, the closure of manufacturing companies, and a global economic downturn. In addition, nations that manufacture a significant number of microscopes, including the U.S. and China, were subject to import-export restrictions. These factors significantly hindered the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Check out COVID-19 Impact on In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Key Players of the Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market

The major players of the market include

Olympus Corporation

Linkam Scientific Instruments

Leica Microsystems

Zeiss

Euromex Microscopen B.V.

Meiji Techno

Labomed Europe B.V.

Nikon Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Narishige Group

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in August 2021, Nikon Microscopes, a specialist in microscope-based optical and imaging technology for the life sciences and a member of Nikon Healthcare Business Division, announced ECLIPSE Ti2-U IVF for the primary intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) treatments.

Request Customization of In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market:

Some Trending Reports:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive