Owens & Minor Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Key Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $2.5 billion in the first quarter

Net loss per common share of $(0.32) and adjusted net income per common share of $0.05 in the first quarter

$158 million of operating cash flow generated in the first quarter

$117 million in debt pay down

2023 outlook reflects strong financial performance in the Patient Direct segment, progress made in operational improvements, cost saving measures, and improved cash flow generation

"Our Patient Direct segment continues to outperform the market and once again was a significant driver of our year-over-year top-line growth and margin expansion during the quarter. As we outlined last quarter, we took the necessary steps to initiate the total company Operating Model Realignment Program and improve our overall cost structure. These initiatives are progressing well, and we are on pace to reach our adjusted operating income target of $30 million for the year. In our Products & Healthcare Services segment, we continued to experience pressure, including destocking during the quarter, however, we were pleased with our Medical Distribution division's ability to navigate a challenging environment and produce solid results for the quarter," said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor.

Pesicka concluded, "Our strong cash flow generation in the quarter enabled us to pay down $117 million in debt. In the quarter, we began to effectively reduce working capital and manage our costs, while investing for future growth. We will continue to take a disciplined approach to working capital management, cost management, and capital allocation. Overall, we are encouraged by our results to start the year and continue to expect our performance will be heavily weighted toward the second half of 2023."

Financial Summary (1) ($ in millions, except per share data) 1Q23 1Q22 Revenue $2,523 $2,407 Operating income, GAAP $9.8 $61.1 Adj. Operating Income, Non-GAAP $47.7 $104.9 Net (loss) income, GAAP $(24.4) $39.3 Adj. Net Income, Non-GAAP $3.6 $72.8 Adj. EBITDA, Non-GAAP $108.7 $122.6 Net (loss) income per common share, GAAP $(0.32) $0.52 Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP $0.05 $0.96 (1) Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below.

Results and Business Highlights

Financial Highlights Q1 Consolidated revenue of $2.5 billion Patient Direct revenue of $607 million, up 10.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022 on a pro forma basis Products & Healthcare Services revenue of $1.9 billion was negatively impacted from the decline in personal protective equipment (PPE) sales volumes and prices which was partially offset by strong sales growth excluding PPE Reduced total debt by $117 million in the first quarter and $260 million since funding the Apria acquisition Generated $158 million of operating cash flow in the quarter, up 99% year-over-year and up 82% versus the fourth quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million, compared to $123 million in the year ago period



Business Highlights Published Operating Room Efficiency Research Report, examining the relationship between efficient ORs and clinical outcomes Sponsored sterile processing certification scholarships through Healthcare Sterile Processing Association Foundation



2023 Financial Outlook

The Company's revised its outlook for 2023; summarized below:

Revenue for 2023 to be in a range of $10.2 billion to $10.6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to be in a range of $540 million to $590 million

Adjusted EPS for 2023 to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.65

The Company's outlook for 2023 contains assumptions, including current expectations regarding the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, and the continuation of pressure on pricing and demand in our Products & Healthcare Services segment. Key assumptions supporting the Company's 2023 financial guidance include:

Adjusted operating income benefit of $30 million from the Operating Model Realignment Program

Gross margin rate of ~20.5%

Interest expense of $170 to $175 million

Adjusted effective tax rate of 27% to 28%

Diluted weighted average shares of ~77.5 million

Capital expenditures of $200 to $220 million

Stable to improving commodity prices

FX rates as of 3/31/2023

Although the Company does provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS (which are non-GAAP financial measures), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. Such elements include but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA guidance or adjusted EPS guidance is provided. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 2,522,849 $ 2,406,952 Cost of goods sold 2,025,542 2,033,504 Gross margin 497,307 373,448 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 448,722 269,471 Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization 22,188 42,135 Exit and realignment charges 15,674 1,682 Other operating expense (income), net 916 (899 ) Operating income 9,807 61,059 Interest expense, net 42,198 12,019 Other expense, net 1,387 783 (Loss) income before income taxes (33,778 ) 48,257 Income tax (benefit) provision (9,360 ) 8,978 Net (loss) income $ (24,418 ) $ 39,279 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.32 ) $ 0.53 Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ 0.52

Owens & Minor, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,840 $ 69,467 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,549 and $9,063 757,802 763,497 Merchandise inventories 1,288,288 1,333,585 Other current assets 155,397 128,636 Total current assets 2,268,327 2,295,185 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $482,861 and $450,286 569,908 578,269 Operating lease assets 276,562 280,665 Goodwill 1,639,133 1,636,705 Intangible assets, net 424,530 445,042 Other assets, net 131,743 150,417 Total assets $ 5,310,203 $ 5,386,283 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,165,799 $ 1,147,414 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 87,110 93,296 Other current liabilities 377,721 325,756 Total current liabilities 1,630,630 1,566,466 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,362,453 2,482,968 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 208,276 215,469 Deferred income taxes 61,099 60,833 Other liabilities 123,345 114,943 Total liabilities 4,385,803 4,440,679 Total equity 924,400 945,604 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,310,203 $ 5,386,283

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (24,418 ) $ 39,279 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 70,926 24,125 Share-based compensation expense 6,463 5,403 (Benefit) provision for losses on accounts receivable (521 ) 5,628 Loss on extinguishment of debt 564 — Deferred income tax benefit (591 ) (69 ) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (225 ) (462 ) Gain on sale and dispositions of property and equipment (8,269 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 5,240 (12,919 ) Merchandise inventories 45,832 58,098 Accounts payable 23,082 (6,967 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities 36,483 (33,165 ) Other, net 3,832 748 Cash provided by operating activities 158,398 79,699 Investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (1,576,278 ) Additions to property and equipment (46,150 ) (9,609 ) Additions to computer software (5,340 ) (1,352 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 17,306 3 Cash used for investing activities (34,184 ) (1,587,236 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under amended Receivables Financing Agreement 232,100 — Repayments under amended Receivables Financing Agreement (328,100 ) — Repayments of debt (26,500 ) — Proceeds from issuance of debt — 1,691,000 Borrowings under revolving credit facility, net and Receivable Financing Agreement — 41,700 Financing costs paid — (33,744 ) Other, net (4,989 ) (34,762 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (127,489 ) 1,664,194 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 284 (669 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,991 ) 155,988 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 86,185 72,035 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 83,194 $ 228,023 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 2,405 $ 4,478 Interest paid $ 32,536 $ 12,626 Noncash investing activity: Unpaid purchases of property and equipment and software at end of period $ 64,658 $ — (1) Restricted cash as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 represents $16.4 million and $16.7 million, primarily held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiatives related to wind-down costs of Fusion5.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Products & Healthcare Services $ 1,915,489 75.93 % $ 2,134,041 88.66 % Patient Direct 607,360 24.07 % 272,911 11.34 % Consolidated net revenue $ 2,522,849 100.00 % $ 2,406,952 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income: net revenue net revenue Products & Healthcare Services $ 1,820 0.10 % $ 89,083 4.17 % Patient Direct 45,849 7.55 % 15,793 5.79 % Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (22,188 ) (42,135 ) Exit and realignment charges (15,674 ) (1,682 ) Consolidated operating income $ 9,807 0.39 % $ 61,059 2.54 % Depreciation and amortization: Products & Healthcare Services $ 18,566 $ 18,994 Patient Direct 52,360 5,131 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 70,926 $ 24,125 Capital expenditures: Products & Healthcare Services $ 6,332 $ 10,643 Patient Direct 45,158 318 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 51,490 $ 10,961

Owens & Minor, Inc. Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (24,418 ) $ 39,279 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 75,177 73,643 Dilutive shares — 2,376 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 75,177 76,019 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.32 ) $ 0.53 Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ 0.52 Share-based awards for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of approximately 1.7 million shares were excluded from the calculation of net loss per diluted common share as the effect would be anti-dilutive.

Owens & Minor, Inc. GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table provides a reconciliation of reported operating income, net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share to non-GAAP measures used by management. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 9,807 $ 61,059 Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1) 22,188 42,135 Exit and realignment charges (2) 15,674 1,682 Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operating Income) $ 47,669 $ 104,876 Operating income as a percent of net revenue (GAAP) 0.39 % 2.54 % Adjusted operating income as a percent of net revenue (non-GAAP) 1.89 % 4.36 % Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP) $ (24,418 ) $ 39,279 Pre-tax adjustments: Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1) 22,188 42,135 Exit and realignment charges (2) 15,674 1,682 Other (3) 1,129 525 Income tax benefit on pre-tax adjustments (4) (10,977 ) (10,869 ) Net income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income) $ 3,596 $ 72,752 Net (loss) income per common share, as reported (GAAP) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.52 After-tax adjustments: Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1) 0.21 0.41 Exit and realignment charges (2) 0.15 0.02 Other (3) 0.01 0.01 Net income per common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS) $ 0.05 $ 0.96

Owens & Minor, Inc. GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued (dollars in thousands) The following tables provide reconciliations of net (loss) income and total debt to non-GAAP measures used by management. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net (loss) income, as reported (GAAP) $ (24,418 ) $ 39,279 Income tax (benefit) provision (9,360 ) 8,978 Interest expense, net 42,198 12,019 Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization (1) 22,188 42,135 Exit and realignment charges (2) 15,674 1,682 Other depreciation and amortization (5) 49,991 13,856 Stock compensation (6) 6,350 4,596 LIFO charges and (credits) (7) 4,940 (509 ) Other (3) 1,129 525 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 108,692 $ 122,561

March 31, 2023 Total debt, as reported (GAAP) $ 2,383,515 Cash and cash equivalents 66,840 Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 2,316,675

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Acquisition-related charges and intangible amortization includes acquisition-related charges primarily related to the Apria acquisition and amortization of intangible assets established during acquisition method of accounting for business combinations. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results.

(2) During the three months ended March 31, 2023 exit and realignment charges consisted of severance, professional, and other fees primarily associated with our Operating Model Realignment Program. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 exit and realignment charges consisted of severance and other charges associated with the reorganization of our segments and an increase in reserves associated with certain retained assets of Fusion5.

(3) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 other includes loss on extinguishment of debt for the write-off of deferred financing costs of $0.6 million associated with early principal payments. Additionally, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to our frozen noncontributory, unfunded retirement plan for certain retirees in the U.S. of $0.5 million for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

(4) These charges have been tax effected by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

(5) Other depreciation and amortization relates to property and equipment and capitalized computer software.

(6) Stock compensation includes share-based compensation expense related to our share-based compensation plans, excluding such amounts captured within exit and realignment charges or acquisition-related charges.

(7) LIFO charges and (credits) includes non-cash adjustments to merchandise inventories valued at the lower of cost or market, with the approximate cost determined by the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method for distribution inventories in the United States (U.S.) within our Products & Healthcare Services segment.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

