Perfect Corp.'s Newest Global Beauty Trend Report Leverages Virtual Try-On Big Data Insights to Reveal the Top Consumer Nail Color Trends

The latest trend report highlights the biggest nail color trends across the globe, and examines how AI + AR technologies are enhancing and personalizing the nail color retail experience.

Perfect Corp. PERF, Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, released the newest Global Beauty Trends Report, providing brands with a guide to the top nail color shades of 2023 and evolving nail color trends across the retail landscape. The report analyzed big data sourced from Perfect Corp.'s award-winning YouCam Nails app - the popular consumer app featuring thousands of AR-powered filters that allows users to virtually try-on nail color and nail art effects in real time. The report focuses on user data sourced from top global markets including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005061/en/

The full Global Beauty Trends Report is available to download free of charge here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/color-trends/nail-color-trends-2023

How Technology is Enhancing Nail Color Retail

Finding the right nail color shade presents a unique challenge for consumers, as there is no easy way to sample nail color products before purchasing, both in store and online. The rise of AR-powered virtual try-on technology, such as Perfect Corp.'s AI-Powered VTO solution for Nail Color, has directly addressed this consumer pain point, allowing customers to discover and experiment with dozens of nail shades instantly via virtual try-on to find their perfect nail color. With over 7 Million virtual nail color try-ons in the YouCam Nails app per year, it's clear that consumers are turning to AR nail color more than ever before to find inspiration and feel confident about their next nail color purchase. This technology is helping nail color brands and retailers enhance their retail journey and increase customer engagement.

Key insights from the report reveal:

The most popular nail color shades and consumer preferences around the world

An analysis of the top global nail color finishes across cream, matte, jelly and sheer formats

A deep dive into the benefits of AR virtual try-on technology for nail color retail with insights and case studies from top brands

An overview of Perfect Corp.'s Award-winning AgileHand™ Technology and how it is transforming the nail color retail journey

How Big Data Insights Help Nail Brands Engage Customers and Boost Sales

"We are excited to share our latest beauty trend report featuring virtual try-on big data insights to help brands and retailers better connect with nail color consumers and drive customer engagement," said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, "Advanced virtual try-on technology powered by AI has revolutionized the nail color space. As we look to the future, these technologies continue to build upon a more engaged customer experience while providing brands with insights into customer needs and desires."

To download Perfect Corp.'s Global Beauty Trends Report free of charge, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/color-trends/nail-color-trends-2023

To learn more about Perfect Corp.'s award-winning virtual try on solution for nail color visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-nail-color

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005061/en/