Dairy Alternatives Market Will Expected to Reach USD 67.45 Billion at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2030 | Reports and Data

The market is expanding due to a variety of causes, including evolving lifestyles, rising health consciousness, an increase in lactose allergies.

The global dairy alternatives market size was USD 23.33 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dairy alternatives market size was USD 23.33 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

As the world's population rises, the demand on limited resources increases. Low-income consumers are impacted by increased food prices due to high energy prices and growing raw material costs. Water scarcity is adding to the pressure on the food supply, especially in Africa and Northern Asia.

Major Companies:

Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation (US), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), SunOpta (Canada), Sanitarium (New Zealand), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Eden Foods, Inc. (US), Nutriops, S.L. (Spain), Earth’s Own Food Company Inc. (Canada), Triballat Noyal (France), Valsoia S.p.A (Italy), Panos Brands (US), Green Spot Co., Ltd. (Thailand), and Hiland Dairy (US).

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The key causes driving the demand for dairy-free desserts include an increase in lactose sensitivity among people, a rise in health consciousness, and an increase in customer desire for quick, wholesome, low-calorie items. Manufacturers have invested in creating new goods to take advantage of this market opportunity. Dairy-free ice cream comes in a wide variety of flavours, including Neapolitan, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Chocolate, Butter Pecan, Strawberry, Caramel, and many more.

The expansion of Asia Pacific is attributable to the rise in popularity of natural goods with positive health effects. Due to changing consumer habits and a preference for dairy-free food and beverage items, there is an increase in the market for dairy substitutes in the region. The expansion of the market in the region is being facilitated by the presence of large economies like China and India. Most soy protein components are exported by Chinese businesses to Europe and Southeast Asia. Because of China's economic growth, customers have more spending power, which has increased the demand for premium dairy replacements.

Blue Diamond unveiled Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk in November 2021. This product's extra-creamy texture comes from the use of almond oil prepared from premium Blue Diamond almonds that are farmed in California.

This report analyzes the Dairy Alternatives market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Dairy Alternatives market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.

The global Dairy Alternatives market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Rice

Oats

Hemp

Other sources

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Flavored

Plain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Milk

Ice cream

Yogurt

Cheese

Creamers

Other applications

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Supermarkets

Health food stores

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Online stores

Other distribution channels

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

