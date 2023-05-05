BLUETTI to Attend the Future Energy Exhibition 2023 in Philippines
MAKATI, NEVADA, PHILIPPINES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI to Attend the Future Energy Exhibition 2023 in Philippines
BLUETTI, the renowned clean energy storage leader, will participate in the upcoming Future Energy Exhibition, the Philippines' largest renewable energy event. The show will be held from May 15 to 16, 2023 at Seashell Ln, Pasay, 1300 Metro Manila, Philippines. At Booth M02, BLUETTI will showcase a range of energy products including EB3A, EB70, AC200P, AC200MAX, solar panels and more.
The flagship product, the AC200P, will be the highlight of the expo. It provides 2,000W of AC power and can charge various devices such as laptops, CPAP machines and electric vehicles. In addition, it is equipped with a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery, which can be recharged more than 3,500 times. There are 17 versatile outlets to ensure that any device can be charged up in time. The AC200P can be reloaded from AC/solar/car/gas generator/lead-acid battery separately, or two ways combined, such as dual AC, dual solar, and AC+solar.
Another highly sought-after product, the AC200P, will also be on display at the show. Following on from the popular AC200P, it takes the technology to the next level. It can be expanded with additional battery modules via a D050S connection cable, such as two B230s at 6,144Wh and two B300s at 8,192Wh. On its own, it has 2,048Wh in its belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 14 outputs. With multiple charging methods and a long life span, it's a versatile and budget-friendly power backup for indoors and out.
The lightest solar generator, the EB3A, weighs only about 10lbs, making it portable for outdoor camping and short trips. It is rated for up to 600W and 1,200W surge power, enough to power multiple devices such as laptops, phones, mini-fridges, cameras and slow cookers. It stores 268W in its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, delivering 2,500 cycles before reaching 80% capacity. The EB3A also supports fast charging and BLUETTI app connectivity, a tiny but pretty smart gadget for easy access to power.
Moreover, BLUETTI will display many highly efficient and durable solar panels, which come in various sizes and capability, ranging from 120W to 420W. With wide compatibility, they can not only charge BLUETTI power stations, but also most other brands on the market. They are easy to move and set up, producing endless free power anywhere.
About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ph.
Bluetti Southeast Asia
BLUETTI ENERGY PH INC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube