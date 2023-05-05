Dapps Bharat Tour is aimed at driving mass adoption of web3 in India
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dapps.co, India's first web3 app store, launched the Dapps Bharat Tour to bring the power of decentralization and blockchain to users across the country.
The Dapps Bharat Tour co-sponsored by the 5ire blockchain chain, is heading to Kolkata, with the goal to introduce the Indian community to the world of Web3. The event is taking place at Ideapod, on 6th May, starting at 1 pm.
Dapps.co, a leading decentralized applications store, is coming to Kolkata for the first time, as stated by Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Co-Founder of Dapps.co. The event will have a variety of presentations, panel discussions, and workshops, focused on various aspects of decentralized applications, including their development, deployment, and usage.
If you’re web3 enthusiast, you register yourself through this link: https://rebrand.ly/PRKolkatachapter
The event is also supported by several community partners, including UniFarm, and Hustlers.in, The Product House, SX Bet, Desi Crypto, Gems DAO, Dev Dungeons, and IRL Amigo, who have come together to support the initiative of making Indians the fastest adopters of Web3.
The event will be attended by Mr. Satyaki KC - Content Head at Stader labs, Web3 Expert Ashish Kumar Jain, Lakshay Mittal CBDO Recorrem, Neha Roy Co-Founder IRL Amigo, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm, Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm,
With the rapidly growing interest in blockchain and decentralized applications, this event aims to provide a platform for industry experts and enthusiasts to interact and learn about the potential of Web3. This event is open to everyone interested in exploring the potential of decentralized applications and the blockchain.
Join us at the "Dapps Bharat Tour" in Kolkata on May 6th, 2023, and become a part of the movement to make India the fastest adopters of Web3!
“We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the Dapps Bharat Tour to more cities, creating greater access for individuals to tap into the immense potential of decentralized applications. Our goal is to encourage broader adoption of blockchain-based solutions, thereby contributing to the growth of India's digital economy." said, Mr.Pratik Gauri, Co-Founder, and CEO, 5ire Blockchain
About Dapps.co
Dapps is a decentralized app store for Web3 apps for a seamless adoption. Dapps is chain agnostic and facilitates users to discover any web3 application on a single platform, as it aims to eliminate the lack of interoperability in the ecosystem.
Garima Bakshi
