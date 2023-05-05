Sensitive Toothpaste Market Will Estimates to Grow USD 2.01 Bn, and Expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2032

The prevalence of dental issues increased oral hygiene awareness, and rising demand for natural and organic oral care products are drives growth.

The global market size for sensitive toothpaste was USD 1.23 billion, and it is predicted to increase to USD 2.01 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global market size for sensitive toothpaste was USD 1.23 billion, and it is predicted to increase to USD 2.01 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. The rise in dental issues, increased awareness of oral hygiene, and growing demand for natural and organic oral care products are the primary factors driving the market revenue growth. Sensitive teeth are a widespread dental condition, affecting millions of people worldwide. Those with sensitive teeth feel pain and discomfort when consuming hot, cold, or sweet foods and beverages. This condition occurs when the tooth's sensitive underlayer, called dentin, is exposed to the oral environment due to reasons such as tooth decay, gum recession, or teeth grinding. Manufacturers are addressing this issue by developing sensitive toothpaste that helps reduce the pain and discomfort associated with sensitive teeth.

Major Companies:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble Co.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Unilever Group

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Dabur India Limited

Major Driving Factors of Sensitive Toothpaste Market

Increasing Dental Sensitivity: Dental sensitivity or tooth sensitivity is a common problem faced by many individuals. Factors such as tooth decay, gum recession, enamel erosion, and exposed dentin can lead to tooth sensitivity. As awareness about dental health increases, more people are seeking solutions for sensitive teeth, leading to a growing demand for sensitive toothpaste.

Rising Oral Health Awareness: There has been a significant increase in oral health awareness among consumers. People are becoming more conscious about maintaining good oral hygiene and preventing dental issues. This increased awareness has resulted in a higher demand for specialized oral care products, including sensitive toothpaste.

Technological Advancements in Toothpaste Formulations: Advances in dental research and technology have led to the development of improved toothpaste formulations. Sensitive toothpaste now contains ingredients that help desensitize teeth by forming a protective layer over exposed dentin, reducing nerve exposure and minimizing pain. These technological advancements have made sensitive toothpaste more effective, thereby driving market growth.

Increasing Disposable Income: Rising disposable income levels in many countries have enabled consumers to spend more on premium oral care products. Sensitive toothpaste is often positioned as a premium product due to its specialized formulation and benefits. As consumers have more purchasing power, they are more likely to invest in sensitive toothpaste, driving market growth.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Desensitizing Toothpaste

Whitening Toothpaste

Herbal Toothpaste

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Key Takeaways of the Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Report:

A comprehensive overview of the global Sensitive Toothpaste industry.

Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Sensitive Toothpaste market.

Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Sensitive Toothpaste market.

Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

