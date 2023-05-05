Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 51.81 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for Home Healthcare.

Reports And Data

The global Point of Care (POC) diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 51.81 billion in 2032, register a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market reached a size of USD 25.92 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 51.81 billion by 2032, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for home healthcare and self-testing, as well as the need for quick and accurate diagnostic equipment. Additionally, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, TB, and malaria contributes significantly to the revenue growth of the POC diagnostics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.7 million people were newly infected with HIV in 2019, highlighting the demand for precise and rapid diagnostic technologies to effectively diagnose and manage infectious diseases.

The demand for at-home healthcare and self-testing is on the rise, propelled by an aging population and the burden of chronic diseases. People seek practical and affordable healthcare solutions that allow them to monitor their health conveniently from their homes, alleviating strain on healthcare facilities and improving patient outcomes. Furthermore, technological advancements in the POC diagnostics sector play a crucial role in driving market revenue growth. Innovative technologies like microfluidics, biosensors, and lab-on-a-chip devices have facilitated the development of highly accurate diagnostic instruments. These portable and user-friendly devices are ideal for resource-limited settings.

The increasing adoption of point-of-care testing in clinical settings is another factor fueling the revenue growth of the POC diagnostics market. Point-of-care testing enables healthcare practitioners to diagnose and treat patients more efficiently, reducing treatment time and enhancing patient outcomes. The growing utilization of electronic health records and telemedicine services further drives the demand for quick and precise diagnostic equipment in POC settings.

However, the market faces certain challenges. The lack of regulation and standardization for POC diagnostic testing poses a significant issue, necessitating proper testing techniques and regulations to ensure test reliability. Quality and accuracy can vary widely among POC diagnostic tests. Moreover, the high cost of these tests hampers market revenue growth. While POC diagnostic techniques offer numerous advantages over conventional laboratory testing, their affordability remains a concern, particularly in resource-constrained environments.

In conclusion, the Point of Care (POC) diagnostics market is poised for growth due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, rising demand for home healthcare and self-testing, and the need for rapid and accurate diagnostic instruments. However, addressing challenges related to regulation, standardization, and affordability will be crucial for the market's sustained success.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global market for Point of Care (POC) diagnostics is segmented based on product type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of product type outlook, the market is categorized into blood glucose testing, infectious disease testing, cardiac markers testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, and others. Blood glucose testing is used to measure glucose levels in the blood and is commonly used by individuals with diabetes. Infectious disease testing involves the diagnosis and monitoring of various infectious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis. Cardiac markers testing is performed to assess the risk of cardiac events and diagnose heart-related conditions. Pregnancy and fertility testing is used to determine pregnancy and assess fertility status. Other product types include various diagnostic tests for different medical conditions.

Based on end-use outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. POC diagnostics are utilized in hospitals and clinics to provide rapid and on-site testing for efficient patient care. Home care settings involve self-testing and monitoring performed by individuals in the comfort of their homes. Other end-use settings may include diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and ambulatory care centers.

The regional scope of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent key markets for POC diagnostics globally. Within each region, specific countries are also considered for analysis. The countries covered in the report include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

This segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of the POC diagnostics market, providing insights into the various product types, end-use settings, and regional markets. Understanding these segments enables stakeholders to identify growth opportunities, assess market trends, and make informed business decisions.

Strategic development:

• In 2017, Abbott Laboratories completed the acquisition of Alere Inc. with the aim of enhancing its portfolio of Point of Care (POC) diagnostic solutions. This strategic move allowed Abbott Laboratories to expand its offerings in the POC diagnostics market.

• In 2018, Roche Diagnostics introduced the cobas Liat PCR system, a cutting-edge diagnostic system designed to provide rapid PCR testing for influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This innovative system enabled healthcare professionals to quickly and accurately diagnose these respiratory infections, leading to improved patient care and management.

• Siemens Healthineers, in 2018, acquired Fast Track Diagnostics to bolster its POC molecular diagnostic capabilities. This acquisition expanded Siemens Healthineers' portfolio of molecular diagnostic solutions for POC testing, enabling healthcare providers to efficiently diagnose and manage various diseases.

• Danaher Corporation also made a significant acquisition in 2016 by purchasing Cepheid, a leading provider of POC molecular diagnostic solutions. This acquisition enabled Danaher Corporation to strengthen its presence in the POC diagnostics market by offering a wider range of molecular diagnostic tests for rapid and accurate disease detection.

• In 2017, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) expanded its POC diagnostic offerings through the acquisition of C.R. Bard. This strategic acquisition broadened BD's capabilities in the POC diagnostics field, allowing the company to provide a more comprehensive range of diagnostic solutions to healthcare facilities and improve patient outcomes.

• These acquisitions and product launches highlight the continuous efforts of major companies in the healthcare industry to expand their POC diagnostic offerings, enhance their technological capabilities, and provide healthcare professionals with advanced diagnostic tools for improved patient care.

Competitive Landscape:

• Abbott Laboratories, a global healthcare company, has been actively involved in the development and manufacturing of a wide range of healthcare products. Their portfolio includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, and nutrition products. Abbott Laboratories has established itself as a key player in the healthcare industry, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of life.

• Roche Diagnostics, a division of the Swiss multinational company Roche, is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions. They offer a diverse range of products and services in the areas of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and molecular diagnostics. Roche Diagnostics is committed to advancing medical science and improving patient care by providing reliable and accurate diagnostic tests.

• Siemens Healthineers, a subsidiary of Siemens AG, is a global leader in medical technology. Their portfolio includes a broad range of diagnostic solutions, imaging systems, and laboratory diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers is dedicated to transforming healthcare by providing innovative solutions that enable earlier and more accurate diagnoses, improved treatment outcomes, and cost-effective healthcare delivery.

• Danaher Corporation is a multinational conglomerate that operates in various sectors, including life sciences and diagnostics. Their diagnostics division focuses on delivering high-quality solutions for clinical and research laboratories. Danaher Corporation aims to provide customers with advanced diagnostic technologies that enable more precise and efficient healthcare delivery.

• BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) is a global medical technology company that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents. BD's diagnostics segment offers a wide range of diagnostic products, including point-of-care testing systems, molecular diagnostics, and microbiology solutions. Their innovative products help healthcare professionals make accurate and timely diagnoses, leading to improved patient outcomes.

• Quidel Corporation is a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. They offer a broad portfolio of point-of-care diagnostic tests for various diseases, including infectious diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and women's health issues. Quidel Corporation is dedicated to providing reliable and accessible diagnostic solutions that contribute to the early detection and management of diseases.

• BioMérieux SA is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the field of microbiology. They develop and manufacture a wide range of diagnostic systems and reagents for the identification and characterization of infectious diseases. BioMérieux's innovative solutions help healthcare professionals make informed treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.

• Nova Biomedical is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing and manufacturing advanced diagnostic systems. Their product portfolio includes blood gas analyzers, chemistry analyzers, and point-of-care testing devices. Nova Biomedical is committed to improving patient care by delivering accurate and reliable diagnostic solutions.

• EKF Diagnostics is a global medical diagnostics company that specializes in developing and manufacturing point-of-care and central laboratory diagnostic devices. Their product range includes blood glucose analyzers, hemoglobin analyzers, and lactate analyzers, among others. EKF Diagnostics aims to provide cost-effective and efficient diagnostic solutions that enhance patient care.

• Sysmex Corporation, a Japanese company, is a leading provider of clinical laboratory testing equipment and services. They offer a comprehensive range of diagnostic instruments and reagents for hematology, urinalysis, and other areas of clinical diagnostics. Sysmex Corporation is dedicated to advancing healthcare by providing accurate and reliable diagnostic solutions that enable early disease detection and effective patient management.

