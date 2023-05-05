Cold Flu Supplements Market Valuation to Hit USD 21.03 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing prevalence of cold and flu among the population and rising consumer demand for natural and herbal supplements are Drives Growth

cold flu supplements had a valuation of USD 11.93 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for cold flu supplements had a valuation of USD 11.93 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Key drivers of market growth include the growing occurrence of cold and flu among individuals and the increasing consumer preference for natural and herbal supplements. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong immune system, thereby fueling the demand for cold flu supplements.

The expansion of market revenue in the cold flu supplements industry is anticipated to be propelled by the rising prevalence of cold and flu, coupled with the growing consumer inclination toward natural and herbal supplements. To maintain a competitive edge, major market players are actively engaged in product innovation and the expansion of their product portfolios in this highly competitive market.

Major Companies:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Nature's Way Products, LLC

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Major Driving Factors of Cold Flu Supplements Market

Increasing Prevalence of Cold and Flu: The rising incidence of cold and flu among the global population is a significant driver for the market. As more individuals experience these illnesses, the demand for effective supplements to alleviate symptoms and support immune health increases.

Growing Consumer Demand for Natural and Herbal Supplements: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and herbal alternatives for their healthcare needs. Cold flu supplements made from natural ingredients are gaining popularity due to perceived safety, efficacy, and minimal side effects compared to synthetic alternatives.

Product Innovation and Expansion: Market players are continuously investing in research and development to introduce innovative cold flu supplements. This includes the development of new formulations, combination products, and delivery systems to cater to diverse consumer preferences and offer enhanced effectiveness.

Increasing Health and Wellness Consciousness: The growing trend of health and wellness consciousness among individuals is driving the demand for preventive healthcare products. Cold flu supplements are viewed as proactive measures to support overall well-being and prevent illness.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Tablets

Syrups

Nasal Drops

Others

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Vitamin C

Zinc

Echinacea

Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Cold Flu Supplements Market Report:

A comprehensive overview of the global Cold Flu Supplements industry.

Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Cold Flu Supplements market.

Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Cold Flu Supplements market.

Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

