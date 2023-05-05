Propylene Oxide Market Size Worth USD 18.62 Billion 2032| CAGR of 5%

Reports And Data

The global propylene oxide market size was USD 11.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.62 Billion in 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propylene Oxide Market Overview:

According to reports, the global market size for propylene oxide was USD 11.9 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow to USD 18.62 Billion by 2032 with a projected revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for polyurethane foams for insulation, furniture, bedding, and automotive applications is among the key drivers of the market's revenue growth. Additionally, the growing construction industry in developing countries is another factor contributing to the demand for propylene oxide since it is used to produce various construction materials.

Furthermore, propylene oxide is essential in the production of propylene glycol, which is a chemical compound used in personal care products, medications, and cosmetics. The increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care items globally is leading to a rise in demand for propylene glycol, which, in turn, is driving revenue growth in the propylene oxide market.

Propylene Oxide Market Segments:

This report covers several key parameters, including revenue forecasts, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The quantitative units of measurement used in this report are revenue in USD billion, with the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032.

The report segments the market by production process outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook, providing a comprehensive overview of the propylene oxide market and its growth potential in different regions and industries.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/propylene-oxide-market

Propylene Oxide Market: Strategic Developments

Shell Chemicals revealed its plans to construct a new propylene oxide plant in China in 2020. The plant is set to produce up to 200,000 tons of propylene oxide annually and is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

Dow Chemical Company announced the completion of the expansion of its propylene oxide production plant in Texas in 2020. The plant's production capacity was increased by 750,000 tons per year as a result of this expansion.

In 2019, BASF SE publicized its intention to build a new propylene oxide production facility in Germany. The plant is estimated to have a production capacity of up to 300,000 tons per year and is expected to commence operations by 2023.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1545

Propylene Oxide Market: Competitive landscape

The global propylene oxide market is highly concentrated, with a small number of major players dominating the industry. Shell Chemicals, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Repsol S.A., SKC Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., INEOS Oxide Ltd., and PetroChina Company Limited are among the leading companies in the market.

To remain competitive in the market, these major players are employing a range of strategies. They are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share, establishing strategic agreements and contracts to strengthen their presence in different regions, and introducing new and innovative products to meet the changing demands of customers.

