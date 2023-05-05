Hair Care Market Will Expected to Boosting at a CAGR 4.8% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The hair care market had a valuation of USD 91.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hair care market had a valuation of USD 91.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include the aging population, heightened awareness of personal grooming, growing demand for organic and natural hair care products, and the increasing popularity of e-commerce sales. Hair care products play a vital role in maintaining hair health, cleanliness, and protection against damage. These products, such as shampoo, conditioner, oil, serum, and others, come in various forms like liquid, gel, cream, and lotion, offering nourishment for the hair. The surge in the usage of hair care products can be attributed to the desire for enhanced appearance, hygiene maintenance, and increased self-confidence. To cater to diverse consumer preferences and needs, the hair care sector offers a wide range of products, including shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, hair masks, and hair colors.

Major Companies:

L'Oreal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Shiseido Company, Limited

Amway

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Revlon Inc.

The global consumer goods market revenue growth is primarily attributed to factors such as the rapid increase in global population, an increasing demand for food and other essential consumer goods such as healthcare & nutrition, personal care & hygiene, and electronic products, and the changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers, the growing demand for packaged and processed products in food and beverage, and the growing working population. Manufacturing and packaging techniques have advanced technologically, as well as the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, robotics, and automation in the consumer goods industry. Other key factors driving global consumer goods market revenues include increasing awareness of the negative environmental effects of plastic packaging, as well as a growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Consumer income levels are expected to rise in developing economies such as India thanks to government regulations and guidelines regarding product quality and safety.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Oil

Hair Styling Products

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Commercial

Residential

