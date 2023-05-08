Aufait UX Wins 6th Annual Indigo Design Awards for Exceptional UI/UX Design for IQnext

Indigo Design Awards Silver Winner

Aufait UX’s design for IQnext, a centralized building management platform, won the Indigo Awards in the category of UX, Interface & Navigation.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aufait UX, a globally recognized and industry-leading UI/UX design company, has won the prestigious 6th Annual Indigo Design Awards 2023 for their exceptional UI/UX design of IQnext, an innovative IoT-based platform for building energy management. The Indigo Design Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence and innovation in design from around the world, featured a distinguished international jury panel of 59 renowned creatives, including esteemed experts from Google, IBM, Apple, and Microsoft. The submissions were evaluated based on rigorous criteria, including creativity, originality, and adherence to the topic. The UI/UX design of IQnext by Aufait UX was recognized with the Silver award in the category of UX, Interface, and Navigation (Digital Design: UX & UI).

Expressing his delight, Bijith Ahmed, Co-Founder & Chief Designer of Aufait UX, stated, "Winning the Indigo Design Awards is a true testament to our unwavering passion for creating highly user-centric designs that contribute to the business success and customer adoption of the products we design. As a leading design agency based in India and the US, being recognized by the esteemed Indigo Design Awards, known for their commitment to promoting creativity, is an extraordinary achievement. We are thrilled and honored to receive recognition for our creativity and originality in the dynamic world of digital design."

Vishal Jain, Co-Founder of IQnext, congratulated Aufait UX on their victory and shared, "We are elated to win this internationally acclaimed design award along with our design partner Aufait UX, for IQnext, our cloud-based platform for centralized building management. With IQnext, we aim to disrupt the traditional complex user interface system of building operations by offering an easy-to-use yet intuitive interface. Aufait UX's unique approach and the talented design team have had a profound impact on our product's usability and intuitiveness, contributing to our success in acquiring a large customer base."

Since 2017, Indigo Awards have been elevating and promoting exceptional designers around the globe. An annual award ceremony will be conducted in Tbilisi, Georgia to honor the 2023 winners and provide exclusive networking opportunities.

About Aufait UX:

Aufait UX is a globally recognized and leading UI/UX design agency that offers comprehensive end-to-end design solutions to clients worldwide. With offices in India and the US, the agency boasts a team of expert designers who specialize in creating innovative and creative designs that elevate user experiences to new heights. The agency has been honored with numerous awards and recognitions for their outstanding design work and is highly regarded in the industry for their exceptional creativity, originality, and expertise.

About IQnext:

IQnext is a cloud-based platform that utilizes a centralized, connected, and data-driven approach to revolutionize the way buildings operate. IQnext deeply integrates and connects devices, people, and processes on a single platform. Using future-proof technology and a platform that is simple, intuitive and scalable, IQnext provides centralized visibility and empowers data-driven decisions, thus enabling in the mission to deliver long-term sustainability and operational efficiency across portfolios.