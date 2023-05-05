Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Drives Growth of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical aesthetic devices market refers to the industry that produces and sells specialized medical equipment used in cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. These devices are used to improve or enhance a person's physical appearance and can include things like lasers, ultrasound machines, and injectable devices.

The market is driven by a growing demand for non-surgical cosmetic treatments, as well as advancements in technology that make these treatments safer and more effective. The market includes various players such as manufacturers, distributors, and service providers, and is expected to continue growing in the coming years as more people seek out non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/426

Impact of Covid-19 on Arthroscopy Devices Market-

Lockdown in several countries across the world gave way to distorted supply chain and slanted manufacturing activities, which in turn, impacted the global arthroscopy devices market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market has already started recovering and is expected to get back on track soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Arthroscopy Devices Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/426?reqfor=covid

The arthroscopy devices market size witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from bone & joint disorders and rapid growth of healthcare industry. Number of players in the arthroscopy devices industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By product, the arthroscopes segment dominated the arthroscopy devices market share in 2020, in terms of revenue. Depending on application, the shoulder and elbow arthroscopy segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in geriatric population.

The medical aesthetic devices market can be segmented based on the type of device and the application of the device.

Types of medical aesthetic devices can include:

Laser-based devices

Energy-based devices

Body contouring devices

Microdermabrasion devices

Injectables

Applications of medical aesthetic devices can include:

Skin rejuvenation

Hair removal

Scar treatment

Body contouring and cellulite reduction

Tattoo removal

Wrinkle reduction and facial rejuvenation

These segments are important for manufacturers and service providers to understand as they help target specific customer needs and preferences, and also help to drive innovation and product development in the industry.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/426

Prominent market players-

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Conmed Corporation

Henke Sass Wolf GmbH

Arthrex, Inc.

Karl storz GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

Hammertoe Market

Adams–Oliver Syndrome Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.