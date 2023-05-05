How to learn new skills in Georgia

Youth Opportunities Platform

The Skills for Success project has launched a Youth Opportunities Online Platform – https://youthplatform.gov.ge – which gathers in one place all available education, training and employment opportunities for young people, whether offered by state, NGO or international partners.

The project supports young people Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEETs) in four regions of Georgia (Guria, Racha Lechkhumi, Shida Kartli, and Kakheti) and Tbilisi, to develop their business and employment skills. As part of this effort, it has trained mobile youth workers to provide needs-based training, career counselling, as well as share information on existing opportunities. The project has also created Youth Innovation Labs in the regions, where NEET Youth trained on entrepreneurship are able to initiate business ideas with the support of mentors. Follow Save the Children Georgia on Facebook for examples and available opportunities under the project.

Local Hubs for Skills Development

These centres operate in four regions of Georgia – Adjara, Guria, Kvemo Kartli, and Shida Karltli – as part of the Local Investments in Networks for Knowledge and Skill-share (LINKS) project funded by the European Union. The centres offer young people aged 15-29 the following activities to develop market-relevant skills and competences:

Development of key competences

Digital and computer literacy

Citizenship education

English language courses

Key entrepreneurial competences

Access to lifelong learning resources

Career guidance sessions

Professional secondments for selected candidates

Access to skills/vacancy management portal

Funding of social and socially responsible start-ups

Full details of the centres in Adjara, Guria, Kvemo Kartli, and Shida Karltli: https://www.una.ge/Employment_centers

Look out for opportunities on the UNA Georgia Facebook page.

Employment Support Centers – ESCape

ESCape’s employment promotion project targets single parents, people with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, people with long-term careers, people with no work or study experience. The project has more than 200 private sector partners helping them to empower marginalised people by offering vacancies with working conditions that suit vulnerable people. If you are not employed, looking for a job and need help in this process, send a private message and an employment consultant will respond or fill in the application form and contact you directly: https://bit.ly/418bANc. Visit the ESCape Facebook page for all the latest resources and opportunities.

Learn for Employment!

Within this EU-funded project, more than 3,000 job seekers will gain the skills and knowledge necessary to apply to jobs in the open labour market; among them, more than 700 will participate in VET, on-the-job training, and internship programmes, and a minimum of 50% of them will become employed. The project is implemented in Imereti, Guria, Racha-Lechkhumi, Adjara, Shida Kartli, and Kakheti regions by the Education Development and Employment Centre: visit their website to check out the latest opportunities.

Skill Building and Innovative Job Opportunities

Working in the Guria, Kakheti and Kvemo Kartli regions, this EU-funded project has set up six job promotion centres, as well as entrepreneurship and career development clubs in 28 schools, supporting young people studying in schools and vocational schools to acquire the appropriate knowledge and skills in order to effectively use existing employment opportunities. The project is managed by the Center for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG), which also supports a number of other EU jobs and skills initiatives. Click here for their latest news, courses and opportunities.

Job skills for disadvantaged communities in Guria, Adjara and Samerelo

The Skills for Employment and Cooperation (SECTORs) project promotes skills training, work-based learning, internships and other actions to help disadvantaged communities develop skills for jobs in the regions of Guria, Adjara and Samerelo. Find out more.

Lifelong Learning courses: Laboratory Health and Safety

As part of the EU-funded Skills for Jobs programme, four lifelong learning courses on laboratory health and safety have been developed and accredited by four universities (Akaki Tsereteli Kutaisi University, Shota Rustaveli Batumi State University, Telavi State University and Akhatsikhe State University). The project also aims to establish an on-line job and vacancies database, also providing information about apprenticeships and internships, as well as contacts for career guidance and counseling.

EU4Youth

The EU4Youth programme will soon launch a series of projects aimed at developing digital skills among young people, especially in disadvantaged communities, and for the development of social entrepreneurship and career management skills, linked to the promotion of youth entrepreneurship in the green and digital economies. The previous wave of EU4Youth projects saw hundreds of skills development activities carried out in Georgia, as well as apprenticeships and internships for young people, training and grants to launch new business ideas, and the creation of three rural innovation knowledge hubs in Gori, Ninotsminda and Akhmeta. Follow the EU4Youth page for upcoming opportunities.