Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,089 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Safadi.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi to discuss advancing an inclusive political solution to the Syrian conflict following the May 1 Amman meeting.

Secretary Blinken made clear that the United States will not normalize relations with the Assad regime and does not support others normalizing until there is authentic, UN-facilitated political progress in line with UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254. The Secretary emphasized the importance of coordinating with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, underscoring that UNSCR 2254 is the only viable solution to ending the war.

The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Jordan’s hosting of refugees and reinforced the U.S. position that Syria must create conditions including greatly improved respect for human rights that would motivate refugees to return in a safe, voluntary, and dignified manner.  Secretary Blinken emphasized our commitment to working together to advance regional security, stability, and prosperity.

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 5 May, 2023 | Topics: Press Releases

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Safadi.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more