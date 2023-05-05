Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Safadi.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi to discuss advancing an inclusive political solution to the Syrian conflict following the May 1 Amman meeting.

Secretary Blinken made clear that the United States will not normalize relations with the Assad regime and does not support others normalizing until there is authentic, UN-facilitated political progress in line with UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254. The Secretary emphasized the importance of coordinating with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, underscoring that UNSCR 2254 is the only viable solution to ending the war.

The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Jordan’s hosting of refugees and reinforced the U.S. position that Syria must create conditions including greatly improved respect for human rights that would motivate refugees to return in a safe, voluntary, and dignified manner. Secretary Blinken emphasized our commitment to working together to advance regional security, stability, and prosperity.

