Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,084 in the last 365 days.

European Peace Facility: EU adopts assistance measures to support Georgia and Moldova’s defence sector 

On 4 May, the Council of the European Union adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova and the Georgian Defence Forces.

Building on previous EPF support, the latest assistance measures will contribute to enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova and the Georgian Defence Forces, and accelerate their compliance with EU standards and interoperability, thereby allowing for better protection of civilians during crises and emergencies.

Moldova will receive €40 million over a period of 36 months to finance non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, including technical training, where requested. The approved equipment includes air surveillance, mobility and transportation, logistics, command and control, and cyber-defence equipment. 

For Georgia, the €30 million assistance measure will cover a period of 36 months, and finance non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, to the units of the Georgian Defence Forces, including technical training where requested. The approved equipment includes engineering, command and control, medical, logistics and cyber-defence equipment.

Commenting on this decision, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that this third assistance package for both countries “clearly underlines the EU’s unwavering commitment to the region’s security and stability” in a challenging geopolitical context.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Peace Facility: EU adopts assistance measures to support Georgia and Moldova’s defence sector 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more