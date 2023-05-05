European Peace Facility: EU adopts assistance measures to support Georgia and Moldova’s defence sector 

On 4 May, the Council of the European Union adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova and the Georgian Defence Forces.

Building on previous EPF support, the latest assistance measures will contribute to enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova and the Georgian Defence Forces, and accelerate their compliance with EU standards and interoperability, thereby allowing for better protection of civilians during crises and emergencies.

Moldova will receive €40 million over a period of 36 months to finance non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, including technical training, where requested. The approved equipment includes air surveillance, mobility and transportation, logistics, command and control, and cyber-defence equipment.

For Georgia, the €30 million assistance measure will cover a period of 36 months, and finance non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, to the units of the Georgian Defence Forces, including technical training where requested. The approved equipment includes engineering, command and control, medical, logistics and cyber-defence equipment.

Commenting on this decision, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that this third assistance package for both countries “clearly underlines the EU’s unwavering commitment to the region’s security and stability” in a challenging geopolitical context.

